Pueblo County Sheriff's Office looking for 2-month-old taken by parents in Pueblo West

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino, who is considered missing and endangered.

An Amber Alert was issued for Ardolino Wednesday afternoon. She was last seen in the 1000 block of West Gallinas Drive in Pueblo West at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The infant had been living with a family member in Pueblo West after her mother allegedly made "disturbing statements" and requested another family member take custody of the child, according to a Wednesday news release from the PCSO.

On Tuesday, the family member reported to the sheriff's office that Ardolino's parents, Luis Novelo-Rojas, 35, and Ashley Ardolino, 39, drove down from Denver to visit. The parents of the child reportedly got into an argument with the family member and then left the home with Elsy Ardolino.

Gayle Perez, PCSO spokesperson, did not elaborate Wednesday on the nature of the disturbing comments allegedly made by the mother, but reiterated that the sheriff's office was concerned for the child's welfare.

Luis Novelo-Rojas and Ashley Ardolino are being sought in connection to an Amber Alert for 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino, who is considered missing and endangered.

Novelo-Rojas and Ashley Ardolino were last seen driving a green GMC Yukon XL with no license plates, which may have been stolen, according to the PCSO news release. The family member believes the couple may be in the Denver area. Ardolino was last seen wearing a purple onesie with white swirls. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Her mother, Ashley Ardolino, is described as a white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. Novelo-Rojas is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child or who may have seen the family is encouraged to contact the PCSO at 719-583-6250.

