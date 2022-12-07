Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says homicide suspect admitted to firing gun at neighbor

A man who sheriff's deputies say shot and killed his neighbor in rural southwestern Pueblo County in late October allegedly told a 911 operator he fired his gun at the woman after seeing her taking photos on his property.

Max Struck, 35, is accused of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of his 73-year-old neighbor Patti Magby on Oct. 21.

In a phone call to 911 transcribed in a Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, Struck allegedly told an operator he was sitting in a car in his driveway in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road when the light in front of his residence turned on, leading him to believe there was someone in his house.

Struck told the 911 operator he waited to see if it was his husband coming home, but then saw an unknown woman, later identified as Magby, walking around the property and taking pictures of his home, several cars parked around the residence and Struck himself, according to the affidavit.

When the 911 operator asked Struck if the apparent intruder was still on the property, Struck allegedly replied that he had shot them.

"I got out of my car, I told them they have two seconds to get off my property before I bring out my gun," Struck allegedly told the 911 operator. "And I came in the house, and she's out by the shed out taking pictures of my truck and everything else by the shed. I pointed the gun, and I was like, 'You got two seconds to get off my property.' She goes, 'Well, come here.' And I said 'no' and I just shot. I just shot into the dark."

Struck clarified that he shot at the woman but did not know if he had hit anything and had no idea who she was. Magby lived at a residence that adjoined Struck's property, according to the affidavit.

PCSO detective Steven Chavez, who authored the affidavit requesting an arrest warrant for Struck, noted that throughout the phone call with 911, Struck described the woman as only taking pictures of his property and did not describe any threats to his life or property.

Chavez also noted in the affidavit there seemed to be no panic or other emotion in Struck's voice until later in the phone call, at which point the operator advised Struck to come out of the house with his hands up as a safety precaution when deputies arrived.

Struck then grew emotional, Chavez wrote, and asked the operator twice if he was going to be arrested.

When deputies arrived, they located Magby with two bullet wounds, one to the right leg and the other to the stomach. Despite life-saving measures, Magby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside Magby's vehicle, deputies say they found open "Coronita" bottles, which are smaller versions of Corona beers, and a firearm on the dashboard. However, Magby had no weapons on her person, according to the affidavit.

Although Magby's cell phone did have exterior photos of the Struck residence, Chavez wrote in the affidavit there was no evidence she ever entered the home.

In searching the property, deputies say they located four spent shell casings on the back patio, all from a 9 mm gun, as well as three live 9mm rounds inside the house by the back patio door.

Several other guns, holsters, boxes of ammunition and other gun paraphernalia were found in the residence, deputies said.

Family members of Magby's told deputies she did not have any mental health issues and had not been known to become lost or confused.

Neighbors of Magby's told deputies there was a "change in the atmosphere" of the neighborhood when Struck and his partner moved in.

One neighbor told investigators about a previous encounter with Struck in which he claimed Struck sat in his vehicle in the neighbor's driveway, blocking property access, and refused to move. The neighbor claimed when he asked Struck to move, Struck replied, "How do you know I ain't going to shoot you?" At that point, the neighbor said he produced a firearm of his own and Struck sped away down the road.

The incident was previously documented by the sheriff's office, according to the affidavit.

In his summary of the incident contained in the affidavit, Chavez stated why he believed Struck should be charged in the case.

"As Max deliberately exited his vehicle, entered his home, retrieved a firearm, and informed Patti Magby of his intent to shoot her, affiant is respectfully requesting a warrant be issued for Max Struck for murder in the first degree," Chavez wrote.

Struck is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on Dec. 15. He is currently being held in the Pueblo County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

