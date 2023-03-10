Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seeks help to identify human remains

This rendering, developed by a forensic artist from Florida, shows what a man whose body was discovered in Pueblo County last year may have looked like when he was alive.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the skeletal remains of a man who was found in an unspecified part of the county in 2022.

After months of intensive investigative work trying to determine who the man is, PCSO Detective Vanessa Simpson worked with a forensic artist from Miami-Dade County, Florida, to develop facial reconstruction photos that may provide a clue to the man's identity, according to a PCSO news release.

The sheriff's office hopes someone in the community may recognize the man based on the recently completed sketches.

“We are trying to utilize all the tools and technology we can to identify this individual,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero. “We know that there is a family out there who is missing a loved one. We want to reunite them, and we want to find out what happened to him.”

The forensic analysis suggests the remains belong to a Caucasian man between the ages of 30 to 50. The forensic artist has created alternate hairstyles and facial hairstyles since it is unknown what the man may have looked like at the time of his death. His hair color and eye color are unknown. The man may also have had tattoos and/or piercings.

PCSO said in its news release no further details about this incident will be released at this time because the department's investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen the man or know who he is, contact Simpson at 719-583-6436.

