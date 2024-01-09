Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seeks help in identifying body found on Arkansas riverbank
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to identify a man whose body was found in November along the Arkansas River just east of Pueblo city limits, according to a PCSO news release.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of La Salle Road and the Arkansas River on Nov. 21, after a man walking his dog located the body on the riverbank, according to the release. The body is believed to have been there for a few weeks.
Sheriff’s investigators have been working to identify the man, who was fully clothed but had no identification on him.
The man’s race is unknown. He had a black beard approximately 1 inch long and short black hair.
He was approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was wearing a Michael Kors shirt, size 10 work boots, Levi's brand underwear and size 36x32 Levi's jeans.
A fingerprint was obtained, but there has not been a match made, the PCSO said. DNA testing is in process.
Anyone who may know the man's identity is encouraged by the PCSO to contact Detective Vanessa Simpson at 719-583-6436.
This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo sheriff's office seeks help to identify body found in November