Pueblo court sentences Texas man to 6 years in prison for shooting death of best friend

A Texas man was sentenced by a Pueblo court to six years in prison this week in the 2020 shooting death of a man he said was his best friend.

Evan Gaw, 31, wept openly throughout his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

At one point, Public Defender Paul Jose interrupted his address to the court to get Gaw a tissue.

Gaw was originally charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter but the murder charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.

He pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old Michael Mack, whom he'd met in the Navy over a decade earlier. The two became close friends and ended up working together at the Odessa, Texas fire department.

They were in Pueblo on Nov. 11, 2020, on a road trip from Texas to celebrate Veterans Day. Gaw was attempting to help Mack with issues with depression, José said during the hearing.

When Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of shots fired at the KOA campground north of Pueblo, they arrived to find Gaw naked and highly intoxicated in 28-degree weather, and discovered Mack's body about 50 feet away.

Gaw was in a highly agitated state and, during a struggle with deputies, repeatedly screamed that he "wasn't afraid to die" before being subdued by a stun gun and restrained, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gaw told deputies that Mack had tried to shoot him and the pair wrestled for the gun, which he said went off during the struggle. A bullet struck Mack in the head and killed him, Gaw said.

During questioning, Gaw repeatedly told deputies he was high on “3.2 grams” of psychedelic mushrooms, the affidavit said.

He also allegedly made statements about aliens at the time of his arrest.

"This has been an incredibly difficult case for many people involved, including Mr. Gaw," said José.

"Mr. Gaw has been wracked with guilt — the court can see how emotional he is today and that's how he's been for the majority of our meetings," said José, noting that if the case had gone to trial, evidence would have shown Gaw sustained a broken jaw in his struggle over the gun with Mack.

Gaw had previously never been in trouble with the law and had been exemplary in the fulfillment of his bond conditions, José told the court.

"I wish we'd never come," Gaw told the court between sobs. "I would take it back a million times, I'd do anything to change it. I'm sorry, and I'll always love him. I understand people are mad at me. I'm so sorry."

