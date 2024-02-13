Pueblo D60 board to meet with firm selected for superintendent search in contended 3-2 vote

Pueblo School District 60 board members will be meeting with the executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates on Tuesday to plan the search for retiring Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso's replacement.

HYA & Associates, an independent network of education associates, has assisted with the hiring of superintendents at over 1,600 school districts nationwide, according to its website. The firm was selected to lead the Pueblo D60 search in a 4-1 vote by the Pueblo D60 board on Jan. 30.

HYA & Associates was one of two firms the board considered to organize the search. The other firm considered was the Omaha, Nebraska-based McPherson & Jacobson firm.

"With Hazard, Young and Attea, the reference that I called absolutely said the amount of effort and level of commitment was evident, that they clearly laid out the plan," board vice president Kathy DeNiro said at the Jan. 30 meeting.

Shortly before the board's vote selecting HYA & Associates, it appeared that McPherson & Jacobson had been chosen in a 3-2 vote to carry out the superintendent search — that was until Pannunzio said that she had meant her "yes" vote for McPherson & Jacobson to be a "no."

Shortly after Pannunzio's initial "yes" vote, DeNiro could be seen on a video recording of the board meeting whispering something to Pannunzio. Pannunzio then reversed her initial vote and told board members and the Pueblo D60 board attorney that she had misspoken and meant to vote "no."

Video of the Jan. 30 meeting can be found on Vimeo at vimeo.com/event/4006998. The vote on HYA & Associates is cast shortly after the 3 hour, 43 minute mark.

When contacted by the Chieftain, Pannunzio said she did not discuss the vote with other board members prior to the meeting and that no other person influenced her decision to retract her vote. She said she realized she made a mistake immediately after her "yes" vote and also said the rubric she gave to the Pueblo D60 board attorney and board secretary reflected her support of HYA & Associates.

"My rubric, how I voted, how I rated both of the firms and my explanation when it was my turn to speak about how I felt about the two firms... that very clearly shares how I felt about the two firms and which one I was leaning toward," Pannunzio said.

At the Jan. 30 meeting, board member Bill Thiebaut, who initially voted with fellow board member Dennis Maes in favor of MacPherson & Jacobson, raised an objection and argued that the board should make a motion for reconsideration of Pannunzio's "no" vote.

"I just don't think you can change your mind on a vote once it is given," Thiebaut said during the meeting.

Pannunzio ultimately did not sustain Thiebaut's objection and Thiebaut ended up voting with board directors DeNiro, Pannunzio and Brian Cisneros to form a 4-1 majority in a subsequent vote to select HYA & Associates to conduct the superintendent search.

"I think it was important to seek some sort of unanimity if possible... My preferred firm didn't win, so I moved on and the next best choice was the second search firm," Thiebaut told the Chieftain about his vote. "That's just how things go. Sometimes you win a vote, sometimes you don't win a vote."

Maes, the only board member to vote against selecting HYA & Associates, encouraged community members to view the video recording of the 3-2 McPherson & Jacobson vote during an interview with the Chieftain.

"What interactions might have taken place to cause Mrs. Pannunzio to change her mind?" Maes questioned. "I would just suggest that if anyone has further concerns about it, that they have access to the video meeting that night and take a look at how that all went down."

DeNiro did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Chieftain.

