New Pueblo D60 superintendent could make how much? Search firm talks next steps in hiring

Pueblo School District 60's next superintendent could be named in May and receive a salary between $225,000 and $300,000.

Pueblo D60 board members agreed on the salary range during a special meeting with Mike Richie and Brian Ewert of the Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates search firm on Tuesday, Feb. 13 .

The board also ratified a contract with HYA & Associates to carry out the superintendent search at the meeting. Charlotte Macaluso, Pueblo D60's current superintendent, is scheduled to retire on July 1 after eight years leading the district.

According to the Pueblo D60 board's agreement on the salary range, the lowest possible pay the new superintendent could receive will be over $20,000 greater than Macaluso's 2022-23 salary listed on the Colorado Department of Education website.

The highest possible salary of $300,000 is more than double the 2022-23 state average of $141,986, according to the CDE. Board members acknowledged the significance of the proposed salary but spoke of the need to attract quality candidates to the district.

During the Feb. 13 meeting, board director Bill Thiebaut suggested that the next superintendent be paid at least $240,000 per year. Ewert said $240,000 was a "reasonable" number given the size of the district. However, Pueblo D60 board vice president Kathy DeNiro expressed concerns.

"I am having some real difficulty knowing that our teachers' salary is so low right now... I just think you need to have a range," DeNiro said. "I hesitate to say starting is ($240,000) in our city."

Salaries for full-time teachers, counselors and nurses in Pueblo D60 start at $45,000, according to the district's salary schedule. Thiebaut acknowledged DeNiro's concerns about teacher pay, but encouraged the district to "think big" in looking for its next superintendent.

"I believe teachers are underpaid," Thiebaut said. "I think teachers should make probably $75,000 a year... Realistically, I don't know how that happens, but I think there's actually a chance if you hire the right kind of superintendent, that's aggressive and creative, we could actually get to that point at some time in the future."

Board president Susan Pannunzio and director Dennis Maes echoed the notion that the posted salary for the Pueblo D60 superintendent position should reflect the district's of attracting a competitive candidate pool. Maes suggested the range be between $225,000 and $300,000.

"There's a lot of discussions going on about quality of jobs, quality of life... How do you get there? You get there through the education system," Maes said. "Hiring a superintendent is going to be, as we've all said, the most important decision the board is going to make."

"We get what we pay for," Pannunzio said. "I know it's very important that we need to be competitive... I know that upper number of ($300,000) sounds like a lot. That does seem high when look at the comparison to districts across the state, but I definitely think we need to be very competitive."

Thiebaut made the motion to make the posted salary range of the superintendent position between $225,000 and $300,000. The motion was seconded by Maes and unanimously approved by the five board members.

HYA & Associates, Pueblo D60 will stay busy with superintendent search through spring

In addition to discussing the next superintendent's salary, Pueblo D60 board members and representatives for HYA & Associates discussed a timeline for the search at the Feb. 13 meeting.

HYA & Associates plans to hold community stakeholder meetings for the search between March 4 and March 12, Richie told the board. The job posting for the superintendent will be posted between Feb. 19 and March 27.

A slate of candidates will be presented to the board in the first week of April 1. Between six and eight finalists will be interviewed the following week. A second round of interviews is slated for the week of April 22. The new superintendent will "hopefully" be announced by the middle of May, Richie said.

Pueblo D60 board: Pueblo D60 board to meet with firm selected for superintendent search in contended 3-2 vote

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Next Pueblo D60 superintendent could make up to $300k per year