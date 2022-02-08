Pueblo fatal shooting victim identified

A 23-year-old Pueblo man has been identified as the victim in Friday night's fatal shooting, the city's second homicide in 2022.

"In the late evening hours of 2/4/2022, Daniel C. R. Howard, 23, of Pueblo, died of apparent gunshot wounds he received during an incident in the 2400 block of Alma (Avenue)," Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter announced Monday evening.

"He was pronounced dead in a local hospital. The homicide investigation continues. His next-of-kin is aware."

The shooting in which Howard was killed is believed to have occurred around 11:27 p.m. in a parking lot at Pueblo Village Apartments, located at 2401 Alma Ave., the police said in an earlier statement.

Pueblo recorded 29 homicides in 2021, 21 of which involved firearms, according to the police department.

The police have asked anyone with information about Friday evening's fatal shooting to contact Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-1341, or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (542-7867) or visiting pueblocrimestoppers.com. Anyone providing information that leads to a felony arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

