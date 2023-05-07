Pueblo homicide suspect found competent to stand trial

A Pueblo man accused of homicide has been found competent to stand trial after a review, according to court records.

Raymond Apodaca, 38, was ordered in March to be evaluated by the Colorado Department of Human Services at the Pueblo County jail, where he has remained in custody since April of last year. Apodaca stands accused of first-degree murder in the 2022 death of 36-year-old Victor Trujillo.

Apodaca was scheduled for a jury trial beginning on March 14, but Judge Thomas Flesher granted a motion filed by Apodaca's attorney in March that questioned the defendant's competency to stand trial. The trial was vacated ahead of the motion.

On May 1, the court found Apodaca was competent to proceed to trial and set an arraignment on May 24 to reschedule a jury trial on the matter.

Competency to stand trial is defined as a defendant being able to understand the proceedings against them and being able to assist in their own defense.

Neither the court order granting a competency evaluation nor the order finding Apodaca competent to stand trial detail why the issue of competency was raised, and the evaluation conducted by the Department of Human Services is sealed to the public.

Trujillo was shot and killed in the 600 block of East Third Street on April 15, 2022.

Pueblo police officers were sent to the scene of a reported shooting just before 7 p.m. and arrived to find Trujillo with apparent gunshot wounds, according to testimony given by Pueblo police officers in a preliminary hearing on the case.

During that hearing, police detectives played a recording of an interview with Apodaca, which appeared to show him admitting to killing Trujillo, his sister's boyfriend.

In the video, a voice police say was Apodaca could be heard saying that at the time of the killing, he falsely believed Trujillo was keeping his sister captive and not allowing her to leave the house or contact family.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

