Pueblo judge rules vehicular homicide case can proceed to trial

A vehicular homicide case stemming from a fatal wreck in September 2021 will proceed to trial, Judge Thomas Flesher ruled Monday during a preliminary hearing.

Brandon Andersen-Parrado is charged driving an unsafe motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of one of his passengers, Jillian Abrian, and serious bodily injury to another passenger after both were ejected from Andersen-Parrado's vehicle.

Andersen-Parrado also has been charged by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office with vehicular assault, DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, and driving an unsafe motor vehicle.

Prior to Monday's hearing, which was set to determine whether there was sufficient evidence to charge Andersen-Parrado with the offenses levied against him, he and his attorney, Joseph Koncilja, rejected a plea deal in which the prosecution offered a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison if Andersen-Parrado pleaded guilty to the offenses, with exact sentencing to be determined by the court.

The offer was formally withdrawn by 10th Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Stacey Turner at the hearing.

The charges against Andersen-Parrado stem from an incident on Sept. 11, 2021, when investigators say he, Abrian and a third person— all of whom were Colorado State University Pueblo students at the time — agreed to split a pizza while at a social gathering with other CSU Pueblo students.

Andersen-Parrado drove to avoid a delivery fee, according to an arrest affidavit.

After the three left the CSU Pueblo campus, investigators say the passenger who later was injured in the crash texted her friends to say she was worried about Andersen-Parrado's driving. She later said in a written statement to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office that when she told Andersen-Parrado his driving was scaring her, he laughed and said they were "having fun."

On the way back from grabbing the pizza, Parrado's Ford Mustang wrecked while traveling northbound on Baxter Road near the corner of Daniels Road. Andersen-Parrado told deputies he had been going about 65 mph in the 45 mph zone when he left the roadway and rolled his vehicle.

The sheriff's office later determined the vehicle went off the right side of Baxter Road approaching Daniel Road. The vehicle traveled approximately 165 feet before striking a raised culvert and going airborne for 92 feet before hitting the ground and rolling, at which point everyone in the vehicle was ejected, according to the affidavit.

Deputy Trae Borror, who testified as an expert witness on crash reconstruction, told the court Monday he believed Abrian was ejected before the vehicle rolled over her, due to the nature of her injuries. An autopsy report from the Pueblo County Coroner's Office determined her cause of death was multiple blunt-force impact traumas.

Andersen-Parrado and the other victim, who was 19 years old, were transported to a local hospital. The 19-year-old's injuries included a broken jaw, broken bones around the eyes and multiple skull fractures requiring facial reconstruction surgery.

Borror and another deputy, Michael Martinez, stated they observed a "moderate" odor of alcohol on Parrado's breath and noticed he had bloodshot, watery eyes at the scene of the crash as well as when he was being treated at a local hospital.

Deputy Kayla Ruiz testified to seeing multiple alcoholic seltzer beverages among the debris from the crash and deputy Joshua Beckwith said he also noted an odor of alcohol at the scene.

Martinez stated he did not administer field sobriety tests because of Andersen-Parrado's injuries — Andersen-Parrado had to be placed in a neck brace — and he believed the tests would not be fair to him at the time.

Investigators say that three blood draws were taken from Andersen-Parrado. However the results of the blood draw were not included, either in the affidavit or deputies' testimony

At the time of the incident, Andersen-Parrado had multiple arrest warrants out of El Paso County for driving 25-39 mph over the speed limit and two from New Mexico State Police for the same offense, according to the affidavit.

During Monday's hearing, PCSO Capt. Shelly Bryant recalled statements she said were made by students at the gathering the three attended before leaving to get pizza. According to Bryant, students told the PCSO they believed Andersen-Parrado had drank before coming to the party and continued to drink there. One student testified Andersen-Parrado "always" carried a half-bottle of alcohol with him.

When questioned by Koncilja whether Bryant had made any effort to ask how the students knew he was actually intoxicated, Bryant responded, "They're college kids. When they say someone is drunk, they have a good idea who is drunk at the party."

Near the end of the hearing, Koncilja argued there was no evidence showing his client was actually intoxicated at the scene of the crash, noting that beyond his breath and bloodshot eyes, which Koncilja argued may have come from an airbag or from crying, deputies did not observe other signs of intoxication, such as belligerent behavior, slurred speech, or stumbling while walking; Flesher interrupted, stating he disagreed.

"With all due respect, Mr. Koncilja ... according to the evidence the court heard, the defendant stated he was driving 65 mph in an area with a limit of 45, in an extremely narrow area of the roadway with little room for error. I am required in a preliminary hearing to view the evidence in a light most favorable to the prosecution," Flesher said.

Koncilja countered that the preliminary hearing was not about the issue of reckless or careless driving. "What I'm indicating to you is that there's not one piece of evidence..."

"And I respectfully disagree," Flesher interrupted.

An arraignment in the case is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 5.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until and unless a suspect is convicted of a crime.

