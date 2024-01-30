Pueblo juvenile being charged as adult in June 2023 homicide

A 16-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult in connection with a June 2023 homicide, according to Pueblo court records.

Daemyn Chacon has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile in the shooting death of 25-year-old Marcos Colunga-Gaona on June 28, 2023.

Chacon has been ordered to undergo an evaluation of competency to stand trial while in the custody of the Colorado Department of Human Services. He has a hearing to determine his competency to proceed scheduled for Feb. 13.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner confirmed with the Chieftain Tuesday that Chacon will be tried for second-degree murder as an adult, but said because of a gag order in the case, the DA's office is unable to provide additional details about its charging decision.

An arrest affidavit detailing the evidence that led police to identify him as a suspect and secure a warrant for his arrest is currently unavailable because Chacon was originally charged as a juvenile.

Chacon was arrested in November but was not named by police at the time due to his age.

On the day of the incident, police were called to the area of Lambert Avenue and West 17th Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a man, later identified as Colunga-Gaona, lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Colunga-Gaona's death was the 12th homicide recorded in Pueblo in 2023. There were 28 homicides recorded across Pueblo County last year, 26 of which occurred in the city of Pueblo.

Four homicides have been reported in Pueblo County so far in 2024.

