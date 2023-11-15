Pueblo Mall reopens, bomb threat suspect identified by police

The Pueblo Mall reopened Wednesday afternoon after the Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad determined the building was safe following a bomb threat on Tuesday.

A suspect, Mario Arellano, was taken into custody Tuesday, police say.

Pueblo Police were called to the mall on a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Officers arrived on scene in just over three minutes and immediately identified the suspect, later identified by police as Arellano, in a vehicle and attempted to stop him. Arellano allegedly drove away in his vehicle through the parking lot with officers in pursuit. He then drove his vehicle through the entrance doors located on the west side of the Pueblo Mall, near the food court.

Pueblo law enforcement investigate after an incident at the Pueblo Mall where a vehicle drove through the west side doors on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday night.

Officers took Arellano into custody after a "protracted struggle," police say. Arellano allegedly said while in custody that there were bombs in his vehicle, leading to the mall being evacuated.

Pueblo police spokesperson Sgt. Frank Ortega told media members Tuesday afternoon that due to the suspect's alleged threats, police treated the vehicle as a "suspicious device," and were "following all the necessary protocols for that."

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department speaks to the media after an incident at the Pueblo Mall where a vehicle was drivin into the west side entrance on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Videos posted to Facebook shot directly before the crash showed a silver Kia being pursued by a Pueblo police cruiser in front of the mall before steering the vehicle onto the curb and directly through the mall's front doors.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Burlington Northern Santa Fe police, and Colorado State Patrol worked the scene alongside Pueblo police Tuesday afternoon.

Ortega said police have not yet identified a motive for the suspect's actions, and noted it is too early to say whether alcohol, drugs, or a mental health incident may have played a role.

The incident is still under investigation, police said Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo Mall said Tuesday in a statement to the Chieftain that the mall's security team "followed protocol" and was "grateful for the quick action by the Pueblo Police Department."

"Our shopping center has a long history in the community, and we take the safety and security of our shoppers, retailers, and employees seriously," the statement read. "We have a well-trained security staff that works closely with our local police department, and the shopping center has many security measures in place that are designed to enhance the safety of all our guests. Pueblo Mall is working in full cooperation with the authorities as they conduct their investigation.”

Arellano is set for an advisement of rights hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building. He is scheduled for an official "first appearance" before District Court Judge Amiel Markenson on Nov. 30.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

