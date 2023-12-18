Pueblo man accused of murder in nephew's July shooting headed for trial

A Pueblo judge ruled Monday that homicide charges can move forward to trial in the July 4 fatal shooting of Marcos Baca.

William Montoya, 46, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in the incident, during which he's accused of killing his nephew and shooting at three other people.

A video of a police interview played during a preliminary hearing on Monday showed Montoya admitting to shooting his nephew, Marcos Baca.

Montoya told police in the interview that he originally intended to kill himself but turned the gun on his nephew, believing that he was "ending (Baca's) pain."

When asked if Baca had asked him to do so, Montoya replied that his nephew "didn't have to ask, I just felt his vibe, he was tired too."

However, later in the interview, Montoya stated that his nephew had tried to get him to hand over the gun.

The incident occurred when Baca came to his parent’s home on the evening of July 3 to fill up a deflated tire and was speaking with his uncle outside when his mother said she heard a loud pop, Detective Ryan Torres testified Monday.

After hearing the pop, Baca's mother told police she looked outside and saw her son sitting in the driver's seat of his blue Chevrolet Camaro with Montoya in the passenger seat but did not see any commotion or fighting. A few minutes later, she said she heard another loud pop and went back outside, where she saw Montoya holding a gun in his hand.

The mother told police she did not initially see her son, so she woke her husband. They told police that when the two of them came back outside, Montoya fired a shot at them but missed and then drove off in their son’s vehicle.

Montoya denied firing at Baca's parents in the interview with police. However, a neighbor also told police that they saw Montoya fire a shot toward Baca's parents, and a projectile impact consistent with the .40 caliber handgun found later in Baca's stolen car was discovered near where Baca's parents would have been standing.

Outside security footage taken from the area also showed a man who appeared to be Montoya firing in their direction.

Montoya stated during the interview that he then drove over to Baca's girlfriend's house and admitted he wanted to kill her as well because she "was the cause of a lot" of Baca's problems.

Montoya said that he wasn't under the influence of any drugs the night he shot his nephew but was "coming off a high." He stated that meth would likely still be in his bloodstream.

Torres stated that Montoya did not seem to be intoxicated during the interview with police.

Aaron Gutierrez, an attorney representing Montoya in the case, argued that Montoya lacked the intent to kill required for the attempted murder charges against Baca's parents, as he stated during the interview that he had no desire or intent to kill and did not admit to firing at them.

However, based on witness statements, security footage, forensic evidence, and Montoya's own admissions to killing his nephew and attempting to kill his nephew's girlfriend, Judge Allison P. Ernst found there was enough evidence to send all charges to trial.

Montoya will be arraigned on Jan. 16.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain