Pueblo man arrested after Cañon City police find over 80 fentanyl pills, stolen gun in his car

O'Dell Isaac, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
·1 min read

Nov. 16—Cañon City police arrested a Pueblo man last week after finding a stolen gun and more than 80 fentanyl pills in his car, according to a news release from the department.

Kevin Johnson faces felony charges of possessing illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

At about 7:50 p.m. Nov. 10, Cañon City narcotics officers stopped Johnson's car after receiving a tip that he might be carrying drugs. A K-9 officer did an "open-air sniff" and alerted to the presence of drugs, officials said.

A search of the car turned up a "considerable amount" of drugs, including 88 blue fentanyl pills, heroin and methamphetamine in addition to a stolen gun and almost $500 in cash. The heroin and meth also tested positive for fentanyl, police said.

Johnson was arrested and booked on $2,500 bail, which he paid with a credit card. He was released the following day.

