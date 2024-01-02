Pueblo man arrested in connection with New Year's Day homicide

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Pueblo’s first homicide of 2024.

According to Pueblo County jail records, 56-year-old Ricky Gilbert Trujillo was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that took place in the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue near Northern Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police said in a news release Monday that officers were called to the area on a report of a shooting and arrived to find an adult man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been publicly identified by the county coroner’s office.

Trujillo is being held at the Pueblo County jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Monday’s fatal shooting was Pueblo’s first of 2024 and its second in just more than 36 hours.

Police were called to another shooting in the 1300 block of East 14th Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. The victim in that shooting was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but ultimately died of his injuries.

The city of Pueblo recorded 26 homicides in 2023, and 28 homicides were reported county-wide. In 2022, the city recorded 27 homicides while the county-wide total was 30.

