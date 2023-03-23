Pueblo man arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Pueblo man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to the February shooting death of 34-year-old Heather Duran.

Francisco Jose Ruiz, 30, was arrested in the 1100 block of Abriendo Avenue, according to a statement by the Pueblo Police Department.

Ruiz was taken into custody with the assistance of the Pueblo police SWAT team and negotiators, according to Pueblo PD's news release. Police said Thursday they were still collecting additional evidence.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 6:40 p.m. Feb. 23, and discovered Duran dead inside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a previous statement by Pueblo PD

If anyone has any information on the homicide, they are encouraged to contact Pueblo police dispatch at719-553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-553-3258. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

