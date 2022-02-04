Pueblo man bound for trial in August shooting death

A Pueblo court found probable cause Thursday to charge Isaiah Montez with murder in the August 2021 shooting death of Christopher Cruz.

Montez is charged with first-degree murder, a class one felony, the most serious category of crime in Colorado, for the fatal shooting of Cruz at a party in the 600 block of 11th Street.

Montez reportedly went to the party to pick up a woman who witnesses said was highly intoxicated and acting aggressively toward other party-goers, according to a Pueblo police arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told different versions of what happened when Montez showed up at the party, the affidavit shows.in

In one version of events, Cruz’s sister-in-law accused Montez of opening fire from inside his vehicle when Cruz walked over to talk to him.

According to her statement, Montez then got out of the vehicle, followed Cruz, and continued shooting as Cruz walked away.

After Cruz fell down, Montez stood over him and continued to shoot, the sister-in-law said in her statement. Montez then got into his vehicle and drove driven away, she claimed.

In another account, Cruz's wife alleged that Montez got out of the vehicle prior to the altercation, to try to get the intoxicated individual into his car. He succeeded, but she kept getting out to try to fight other people.

Cruz came outside and told Montez that he and the drunk woman needed to go, the victim's wife said. Cruz allegedly pushed Montez into the driver's seat of his car and closed the door while cursing at Montez to "get the (expletive) out of here," she said in her statement. At that point, according to her statement, Montez got back out and began shooting.

In yet another account, Cruz allegedly told Montez to not hit another individual at the party. Words were allegedly exchanged and Cruz is said to have punched Montez and closed the car door on his leg, at which point Montez pulled a gun and began firing.

Pueblo police detectives found 16 spent shell casings at the scene and a pool of blood where Cruz is alleged to have collapsed.

Detective Roger Schneider said he photographed multiple gunshot wounds on Cruz's body, including to the back. Bullet holes were also found in a nearby fence, said Schneider.

In a preliminary hearing Thursday, Pueblo police Sgt. Jonathan McClusky, who was a detective at the time of the shooting, said a neighbor told him he believed there were frequently guns and narcotics at the house where the party was held.

Tenth district chief judge Deborah Eyler denied a request from Montez's attorney, Jared Grabski, to set bail in the case.

Eyler noted that none of the witness accounts said that Montez had made any attempt to retreat and no evidence was presented to show Montez or his passenger were injured. The judge also noted the gunshot wounds to Cruz's back, and found probable cause for trial.

Montez will be arraigned on March 16.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

