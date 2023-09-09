Pueblo man convicted of assaulting jail deputy in brutal 2022 beating

A Pueblo man was found guilty of assault on a peace officer Thursday after an April 2022 attack on a deputy in the Pueblo County jail.

Brandon Medina, 34, orchestrated an assault on the deputy, which he and two other inmates then carried out.

According to the arrest affidavit, the deputy was conducting rounds in dormitory C of the Pueblo County jail at 1:27 a.m. on April 25, 2022. The deputy approached Medina, who was sitting in a plastic chair in the back of bay 2. Fellow inmate and conspirator Michael Wear was standing next to Medina, according to the affidavit.

The deputy talked to Medina, who told him he was trying to get another inmate ice and asked the deputy to provide the ice and call for a sergeant.

The deputy completed his rounds and went to the officer station. Ten minutes later, Wear and Medina approached the deputy at the officer's station. The deputy allegedly told Medina that he couldn't get the icepack, and had requested it be sent down to the dorm. He also told Medina he wouldn't get the sergeant, because they wouldn't be able to help any more than the deputy was.

Medina became upset and walked toward the exit door to push the communication button, which connects the deputy to the dorm control operator.

The deputy then told Medina to turn around and "cuff up," according to the affidavit. Medina ignored him, walking to the back of the dorm. The deputy then radioed for another deputy to assist, and followed Medina, attempting to get him out of a chair he'd sat down in. Medina responded by telling the deputy not to touch him and swearing at the deputy.

At this time, the affidavit states, inmates Isaiah Fuentes, Medina, and Wear cornered the deputy against a wall, surrounding him. The deputy then called in a code three, meaning he was in trouble and required assistance.

The three inmates then attacked and beat the deputy for 28 seconds, punching and kicking him in the body and the face. Medina could be seen in security footage placing the deputy in a chokehold, and the deputy's body-worn camera recorded the sounds of the deputy struggling to breathe as he was assaulted.

The deputy was able to use pepper spray around him, before curling up on the ground to protect his face until additional deputies arrived.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, where it was determined he would require face and oral surgery.

The deputy told a detective after the beating that he believed while being assaulted he might die, and toward the end "began to pray."

Another inmate told deputies that before the assault, he overheard the three men planning to "beat someone up" and stated that Medina had intentionally lured the deputy into the back of the bay. The inmate stated that Medina "quarterbacked everything," and heard Medina say, "if he tries to fight or run we'll just pull him back in here and (mess) him up."

The inmate allegedly told the deputy that he'd never seen anyone beaten as badly as the deputy.

Medina is awaiting sentencing on Nov. 3. He is currently in the Department of Corrections serving a sentence in an unrelated case, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. The two other individuals involved, Wear, 37, and Fuentes, 32, have already been sentenced to nine years each in the Colorado Department of Corrections for their role in the assault.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man convicted of assaulting peace officer in April 2022 beating