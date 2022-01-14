Pueblo man will face trial in connection to Aug. 19 shooting on East Side

The 10th Judicial Court in Pueblo court found probable cause Friday to charge Mathew J. Archuletta with first-degree murder in connection to an August homicide case.

Police were dispatched to the scene of a shooting on the 2000 block of Troy Avenue at approximately 10:16 p.m. on Aug. 19, and found Glover unresponsive and without a pulse. Gunshot wounds were observed above Glover's left hip and in Glover's right hip.

Bullet holes were observed in the driver's window and another bullet hole in the b-pillar on the driver's side, testified detective Ron Gravatt of the Pueblo Police in a Friday Probable Cause hearing.

Gravatt testified that Archuletta's ex-girlfriend, Jessica Martinez, reportedly told law enforcement that Archuletta shot Glover because he was upset about her relationship with Glover.

Martinez told police that at around 9 p.m. that evening, she told Glover she was waiting on her clothes but would meet him at some point later that night.

She then called Archuletta and asked if they would go with her to get her clothes, and they could smoke a joint.

Gravatt testified that while Martinez was inside the laundromat, a Lincoln Towncar driven by Glover pulled up next to the passenger side of Martinez's white dodge charger.

The passenger seat was occupied by Archuletta.

At one Glover partially opened the door, and Archuletta began making comments such as "why have you been running from me," and "you like messing with married women" according to eyewitness testimony from Glover's cousin Chris Johnson, who was in the passenger seat of Glover's car.

Martinez came out from the laundromat with her basket but said she did not notice Glover parked next to her until she got into the driver's seat and made eye contact.

At this point, 40 seconds after Glover's door opened, gunshots were fired by Archuletta, according to testimony from both eyewitnesses along with security camera footage.

Four spent shell casings were found at the scene by police.

Glover's car began moving in reverse before stopping completely, at which point Martinez "knew something was totally wrong," according to an affidavit of probable cause for an arrest warrant obtained by The Chieftain.

Archuletta then allegedly told Martinez to "go, go, go." Martinez told police that she did because she didn't know if she would get the gun turned on her as they had an abusive relationship,

Martinez testified that Archuletta had anger issues.

Archuletta's attorney Claire Collette Lebeau argued that there was not enough probable cause to prove first-degree murder, as the charge requires premeditation as well as intent.

"That is not a situation where one thought follows another and a rash decision is made in the heat of the moment," she said.

Judge Thomas Flesher told her that while she could make that argument in front of a jury, the standard for probable cause is lower than that needed for a conviction, and the standard for probable cause has been met.

Archuletta will appear for arraignment at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 11. He was denied bail.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

