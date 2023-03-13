Pueblo man facing lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges

A Pueblo man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and weapons charges following a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado.

Leonard Cordova, 44, pleaded guilty to four charges in federal court: two counts of felon in possession of a weapon and ammunition, and two counts of possessing and distributing dangerous drugs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office recommended in the plea agreement that Cordova serve from 92 to 115 months (between seven-and-a-half and nine-and-a-half years) in federal prison.

The first offense to which Cordova pleaded guilty was discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle outside of his house in Pueblo. Cordova was arrested on Sept. 15, 2021, and days later was released on a $7,500 cash bond.

On Sept. 19, just four days after being released from jail, Cordova was arrested for attempted first-degree murder after he fired a gun at two women in a car near Northern Avenue and Pine Street in Pueblo. On Sept. 23, he was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.

Four months later, Cordova was cited for multiple violations of his bond, including tampering with his ankle monitor, drinking alcohol, and attempting to contact a victim, according to Chieftain news partner KRDO News Channel 13. He posted additional bonds totaling almost $300,000.

Cordova was charged federally in April, and ordered to remain in federal custody until the charges against him were resolved.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller told KRDO the Pueblo Police Department's partnership with the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office is vital in cases like Cordova's to protect public safety when state charges simply aren't enough.

"We arrested him multiple, multiple times, so to be able to have a good result out of this with the guilty plea, it is really beneficial for our community," Noeller said.

Because Cordova pleaded guilty in federal court, local charges based on the same acts have been dismissed, 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner told the Chieftain.

However, Chostner noted, another local charge against Cordova for felony assault with a deadly weapon "has not been resolved and it is still pending."

Cordova will not be granted parole in accordance with federal law. Under Colorado law, those convicted of a felony can be eligible for parole after serving 50% of their sentence.

"They do the significant portion of that time, and it's a huge deterrent when you're going to go to prison and serve 90% of your time, as opposed to going to prison and serving 50% of your time," Noeller told KRDO. "I mean, it changes behaviors."

Chostner said the Cordova case is "yet another example of the superb working and professional relations we have with the U.S. Attorney's Office."

"I work continually with the U.S. Attorney, Mr. Cole Finnegan, and his staff to resolve cases at the most effective level possible to assist with public safety in Pueblo County. It is a partnership that has resulted in scores of criminals being placed in jail and kept off the streets of Pueblo County," Chostner said.

"We appreciate the combined efforts of our respective offices and will continue to work with the U.S. Attorney for the benefit and safety of our residents.”

