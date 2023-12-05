Pueblo man gets decades in prison for murder of child's mother in 2022

Editor's note: This story contains references to domestic violence. Resources for those in crisis can be found at the end of this story.

A Pueblo man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting and killing the mother of his child in March 2022.

Jesse Grondahl, 36, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after fatally shooting Kaylie Marcum at Riverside Bar and Grill on March 13, 2022.

Grondahl was sentenced Monday on what would have been Marcum's 25th birthday.

Friends and family express grief and anger

At the sentencing hearing, family and friends of Marcum said she made a huge impact on their lives.

Tila Lints, Marcum's mother, said she is unable to forgive Grondahl for what he did. She said her daughter was trying to escape from Grondahl, who she said was "terrorizing her" before she was killed. Lints stated that Marcum had planned to meet with her grandparents to arrange an escape from the home in which she lived with Grondahl and her 3-year-old son.

Marcum was a kind, giving, and loving person, her mother said, who once as a child asked her for a dollar just so she could give it to a homeless man.

Lints said she's been haunted by nightmares since her daughter's death. "I haven't had a good night's sleep since, and I don't think I ever will,” she said.

Judge Thomas Flesher interjected and encouraged Lints to participate in therapy and "find peace for yourself, in a way that your daughter would want."

Kevin Lints, Marcum's stepfather, said he had raised Marcum since she was a baby. He remembered her as someone who would always cheer people up. "You could be having a bad day, and she wouldn't leave you alone until she got you to smile," he said.

He reiterated the belief that Grondahl was terrorizing his stepdaughter prior to killing her and feels Grondahl murdered her because he could not control her anymore.

Kevin Lints asked for the maximum sentence allowable under the plea agreement struck between Grondahl and the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Rissa Watson, Marcum's sister, said her death was made worse by the fact that her nephew will never know his mother and her own children will never know their aunt.

A friend who was with Marcum the night she was killed expressed how much Marcum loved her friends and said the love she had for her son could be heard in her tone of voice every time she spoke about him.

"She did everything to make sure her son had a good life," she said.

Even in her final moments, the friend said, Marcum was most concerned about her friends' well-being.

"You would have been 25 today, and I'll make sure you live through me," she said.

'I wish I could take it back': Grondahl’s defense asks for leniency

Dave Grondahl, Jesse Grondahl's father, said his son was always a "good, easygoing person" and rarely got into trouble growing up. Grondahl stressed that his son had "done a lot of good" for his country during his prior service with the U.S. Navy, through which he was deployed to the Middle East.

Grondahl said he does not know how his son ended up where he is, but he believes his son could do a lot of good again if allowed to do so. He said he’d support his son in any way necessary to do so.

In a statement to the court, Grondahl took responsibility for his actions.

"I don't know what happened that night," he said. "But I can't make excuses ... I made the decisions that led up to this. I wish I could take it back."

Paul Jose, a public defender representing Grondahl, said his client had a mixed borderline personality and obsessive-compulsive disorder diagnosis. He said Grondahl had a difficult upbringing and suffered from PTSD from his service in the military.

Despite that, Jose said, Grondahl loved Marcum and his son and when his relationship fell apart, "it broke his heart, and he kind of lost his mind."

Jose stated that Grondahl had been seeking help and had an appointment scheduled at Gateway to Success to seek help for his mental health issues.

Jose said he believed Grondahl did not originally plan to kill Marcum that night but had planned to go down to the bar to kill himself in front of her. But at the last moment, "his survival instinct kicked in," and he shot Marcum instead, Jose said, intending to shoot her in the arm.

‘Mr. Grondahl made a choice’: Judge renders sentence

Flesher stated that he did not believe that Grondahl did not intend to kill Marcum.

"In this case, Mr. Grondahl made a choice," he said. "From what I've heard today, Ms. Marcum was an exceptional young lady. She had an ability like few others have to have an instantaneous impact" on people, he said.

He told Grondahl his mental illness and alcohol issues were not an excuse, and that he should have sought help earlier. Furthermore, he stated he believed Grondahl deliberated in his actions. "It's rare, especially in this day and age, that someone would seek out someone in a public place and, in effect, execute them," he said.

Flesher sentenced Grondahl to 45 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, with a mandatory five years of probation upon release. Grondahl was granted 631 days of pre-sentence confinement. He will also be required to pay restitution to Marcum's family.

Flesher urged Marcum’s grieving family members to attempt to move on with their lives as best they can.

"(Marcum) was an exceptional young lady. I would encourage you to live lives in ways she would have wanted,” he said.

Help for people in crisis

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call the 24/7 hotline for ACOVA — A Community Organization for Victim Assistance, at 719-583-6250.

You may also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

