Pueblo man identified as victim of late-September homicide

A 52-year-old Pueblo man has been identified as the victim of a late-September homicide, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said Thursday afternoon.

Greg Gabe Garcia, 52, of Pueblo, was discovered in a vehicle near the intersection of West 24th Street and Tuxedo Boulevard, the victim of a single gunshot wound, according to Cotter.

Police say they located a “suspicious vehicle” under the 24th Street bridge between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard at approximately 2:45 p.m., where they say they found Garcia dead inside a van.

Detectives “have identified a person of interest in the case and discovered the victim and person of interest have personal ties to one another,” Police said in a news release on Sept. 30.

No arrests have been made and there is no threat to the public at this time, police say. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The homicide investigation marked Pueblo's 20th of 2022. Since then, two more homicides have taken place in the city, bringing Pueblo's total to 22 so for this year and 25 total in Pueblo County.

