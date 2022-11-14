Pueblo man pleads guilty to assault in January shooting outside pool hall

Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
·3 min read

A Pueblo man has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault after originally being charged with attempted murder.

According to a plea agreement obtained by the Pueblo Chieftain, Dante Williams, 19, will be sentenced to six years in the state's youthful offender program, along with a 20-year suspended sentence in the Department of Corrections.

In exchange for Williams' guilty plea to the assault charge, all other charges against him were dropped, according to the plea agreement. Williams was originally charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault in the Jan. 15 shooting of Renee Gonzales.

If Williams is unsuccessful in the youthful offender program, the 20-year sentence will be imposed, according to the plea agreement.

Williams will also be made to pay restitution to the victim, the exact amount of which is yet to be determined.

Police allege Williams fired several shots outside Classic Q's pool hall, striking Gonzales, who was in the driver's seat of her car in the parking lot.

More:Pueblo judge rules attempted murder case can proceed to trial

Gonzales suffered a punctured lung, torn trachea and fractured forearm after police say she was shot at least four times, causing "substantial risk of death and permanent disfigurement," according to testimony from officer Allen Peil of the Pueblo Police Department during a July 29 preliminary hearing.

Williams was identified in security camera footage of the incident by the clothing he wore, including a Pittsburgh Pirates jersey and ballcap, which matched photos of Williams later obtained from his cellphone during the course of a separate homicide investigation after Daniel Howard, who allegedly drove Williams home the night of the shooting, was killed in a separate drive-by shooting.

More:Pueblo police seeking information on slaying of Daniel Howard

On the night of Jan. 15, police say Williams and Howard — who they say was later identified due to previous contact with law enforcement — departed from Classic Q's, but left Howard's silver Ford Fusion in the parking lot.

Hours later, about 4:10 a.m., surveillance video from outside the pool hall showed a man in a Pittsburgh Pirates No. 45 jersey and black ballcap — who police say they later learned was Williams — exit the rear passenger's side of a red Ford Focus hatchback and walk around the front of Howard's Fusion parked next to it. A black sedan then pulled up, according to Det. Bryan Gonzales of Pueblo PD during a preliminary hearing.

Det. Gonzales said the man in the baseball jersey then began shooting.

"In the video I could see the muzzle flash," he testified, saying he counted 14 muzzle flashes in the surveillance video.

Gonzales said the video then shows Howard exit the rear driver's side of the Focus and enter the driver's side of the silver Fusion, while Williams entered the passenger's seat. Both vehicles then left the scene.

The black sedan, which was driven by Renee Gonzales, could then be seen coasting into the parking lot of a liquor store across the street before coming to a stop, police said.

Two women who had been in the Focus also testified in July to seeing a friend of Howard's, who they identified in the courtroom as Williams, shooting at a target neither could see.

Williams will be sentenced on Dec. 29 in the court of Judge William Alexander.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man pleads guilty to assault in January shooting outside pool hall

Recommended Stories

  • Augusta County man faces sentencing Tuesday on charge of first-degree murder

    A Crimora man who shot his wife 12 times in 2021 will be sentenced Tuesday in Augusta County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree murder.

  • 5 Easy Daily Habits To Cut Calories and Lose Weight, Expert Says

    Anyone who's struggled with weight loss or diet changes knows they can seem like insurmountable obstacles on the journey to better health. While a recent Gallup poll revealed that 55% of Americans want to lose weight, the problem is that most weight loss methods require sacrifices and lifestyle changes that are unsustainable in the long term. If you can relate, we've got some good news to share: Achieving your weight loss goals doesn't have to be complicated or difficult. To get you started, we

  • What Makes TechnipFMC plc (FTI) an Attractive Investment?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Deep Value Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Deep Value Strategy was down 14.67% net of fees compared to the S&P 500 Index, which was down 5.74%. Year-to-date, the strategy was down 23.4% (net […]

  • 12 Unhealthiest Drinks To Avoid This Holiday Season, According to a Dietitian

    The holidays are often filled with cheer—and cookies, cakes, and other delicious foods galore. There's no better time of the year to indulge in your favorite dishes with loved ones, but if you're enjoying copious amounts of sugary, high-calorie foods and drinks, you may find yourself spending much of the season laying around and grumbling about a bellyache rather than enjoying.Apart from how it can make you feel, consuming excessive amounts of sugar—which is especially easy to do when you're dri

  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics Shares Jump After Early Data From Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Trial

    4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) announced interim clinical data from cohort 1 of the Phase 1/2 trial of intravitreal 4D-150 for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD). 4D-150 was safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities reported. No clinically significant intraocular inflammation, endophthalmitis, retinal vasculitis, retinal artery occlusion, choroidal effusions, and hypotony were reported to date. Also see: 4D Molecular Shares Fall

  • Police searching for missing, endangered Springdale Township man

    Police are searching for a missing and endangered man from Springdale Township.

  • Major Fast Food Chains Are Facing a Shortage of This Key Ingredient

    Fast-food customers expect hot fries and juicy burgers, what they don't typically worry about is produce. Unless you're headed to a salad chain, greens are an afterthought, they add a satisfying crunch and burst of freshness but aren't usually the star player. The one time you may realize their importance is when they're conspicuously missing from your sandwich. And that's a likely scenario thanks to a current shortage affecting your favorite restaurants.RELATED: Chick-fil-A's Two Major Seasonal

  • 17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain

    She was known for being a good student with big dreams of going into the Air Force.

  • The One Nutrient We May Be Missing for a Longer Life, Says Dietitian

    If you are focused on doing all you can to support a healthy and long life, you are surely already exercising, eating a balanced diet, and trying to manage your stress level. But among the popular things people are doing these days to keep their bodies healthy for an extended period of time, focusing on including antioxidants may be one step that people are missing.Why? While data is mixed, some research suggests that the more antioxidants a person eats may be linked to a reduced risk of death a

  • Costco Is Kicking Off Its Black Friday Sales—Here Are Some of the Best Deals

    If you're a Costco member (or ready to become one), you're in luck! The beloved national warehouse club just revealed a truckload of Black Friday deals on food and kitchen items.Early savings start online and in-stores today and run through Nov. 28. We've gathered up the best deals for foodies who want to fill their pantries with delicious staples and their kitchens with the latest gadgets. Then over the Black Friday weekend and through Monday (Nov. 25 to 28), even more items will be added to th

  • Sacramento man suspected in wife’s Yolo death takes his life after El Dorado deputies find him

    He allegedly shot himself after being located by law enforcement in El Dorado County.

  • ‘Nobody is above the rule of law’: KCPD officers convicted of assaulting trans woman

    A passerby captured video of the officers assaulting Breona Hill and placing one of their knees on her neck. “God help me,” the transgender woman cried, according to court records.

  • Floyd Mayweather easily stops Deji, who calls ‘early stoppage’ in exhibition boxing bout

    Floyd Mayweather clowned his way to another exhibition boxing win, toying with the ridiculously overmatched Deji before a KO.

  • Mexico releases 'ambitious' renewable energy targets to fight climate change

    Mexico announced Monday that it plans to dramatically increase the amount of power it generates from renewable sources of energy, deploying more than 30 additional gigawatts of annual electricity generation from wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower by 2030.

  • Georgia sheriff investigates jailers shown punching detainee

    Security video from a Georgia jail shows a detainee being pushed against a wall by guards and repeated punched in the head and neck after five deputies come into the man's cell. An attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs, released the video Monday. Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said authorities should pursue criminal charges against the sheriff's deputies in Camden County who swarmed Hobbs, who is Black, after he was booked for traffic violations and drug possession charges Sept. 3.

  • UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players

    The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hours-long manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown.

  • ‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

    Instagram/The Daily BeastThe four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Gavin Newsom’s Wife Bursts Into Tears at Weinstein’s Rape Trial: ‘He’s Staring at Me’

    GettyCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial Monday, and almost immediately burst into tears as she was asked to point out the man she has accused of sexually assaulting her twice.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a 48-year-old former actress and producer, admitted to prosecution attorney Marlene Martinez that she was “a little nervous” to give testimony. Newsom told the court that she first met Weinstein during the Toronto Film Festival more than 15

  • What we know about the 4 deaths at the University of Idaho as police investigate

    Here are the details that have been released.