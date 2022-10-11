Pueblo man pleads guilty to murder charges in connection to 2021 shooting

A Pueblo man is facing nearly 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a 47-year-old man in 2021.

Jesus Benavidez, 22, pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to second-degree murder in the heat of passion as part of a plea deal, according to court documents obtained by the Chieftain.

Benavidez was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Robert Marquez in July 2021. He would have faced up to 48 years in prison if convicted by a jury of his peers but in exchange for his plea will serve a stipulated sentence of 20 years with credit for 406 days of time served.

Benavidez will also be obligated to pay restitution to the victim's family. The exact amount has not yet been determined and is to be filed by the prosecution within 91 days, according to court documents, along with court fees of more than $4,000.

Video footage recorded by a nearby vehicle at the time of the shooting showed Marquez approach a brownish-gold 1992 Lexus "like he was trying to hop a ride" before gunshots were fired by someone inside the vehicle, causing Marquez to back away and fall down, Pueblo Police Detective Glen Fillmore testified in January at a probable cause hearing.

Fillmore stated there were no signs of a violent altercation leading up to the shooting, according to eyewitness reports.

The Lexus then left the scene, passing RNR Tire Express on West 29th Street. Surveillance video obtained by police from the tire shop and nearby Target store showed a more detailed picture of the vehicle, including damage to its fender and different hubcaps on the driver's side of the vehicle, Fillmore testified. Surveillance footage also showed the vehicle had a sunroof.

Fillmore indicated that a vehicle matching that description was later found abandoned with a 9mm shell casing inside, along with a receipt from 7-Eleven belonging to a man who later indicated he'd been with Jesus Benavidez but was not in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, which was confirmed by investigators.

After a description of the vehicle was posted on social media, police received a tip that someone named Jesus, who also went by "Chapo," drove a car matching the description and had allegedly bragged about his involvement in the shooting. The tipster said they did not know the last name of the individual.

Information obtained by police from a Facebook account belonging to Benavidez showed conversations with his niece, in which Benavidez admitted he shot Marquez because Marquez was "coming for" his brother.

Benavidez was later located at the Pueblo Reservoir Swim Beach and placed into custody by detectives.

