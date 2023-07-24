Pueblo man pleads guilty to murdering sister's boyfriend in April 2022

A Pueblo man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his sister's boyfriend in 2022, according to court documents.

Raymond Apodaca, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in a plea deal signed by 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner on July 12. Apodaca was originally charged with first-degree murder.

According to the plea deal, Apodaca will be sentenced to a term in the Colorado Department of Corrections that will not exceed 34 years, as well as five years of parole upon his release.

He will also be ordered to pay restitution to the family of his victim, 36-year-old Victor Trujillo, who was fatally shot shortly before 7 p.m. on April 15, 2022.

At a preliminary hearing last August, police detectives played a recording of an interview with Apodaca, which appeared to show him admitting to killing Trujillo, his sister's boyfriend.

In the video, Apodaca could be heard saying that at the time of the killing he falsely believed Trujillo was keeping his sister captive and not allowing her to leave the house or contact family.

At the scene, detectives from the Pueblo Police Department's crime scene unit collected five spent 9-millimeter shell casings, one live 9mm round, and a black bicycle, later identified as belonging to Apodaca, near Trujillo's body.

Apodaca is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25 by Judge Thomas Flesher.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannnett.com. Follow him on Twitter@jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

More Pueblo crime news: Pueblo police seeking witnesses in homicide investigation

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man pleads guilty to murder charge in April 2022 homicide