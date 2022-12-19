Pueblo man sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting two men in August 2020

A Pueblo man has been sentenced to 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after shooting two brothers in 2020.

Joseph Calderon, 25, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of second-degree assault, a class 4 felony, after accepting a plea deal from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his plea, all other charges against Calderon, including attempted first-degree murder, were dropped.

In a sentencing hearing Friday, Deputy DA Marguerite Ann Bischoff told District Court Judge Thomas Flesher that Calderon snuck up behind the victims and shot them in the back, and mentioned that Calderon was charged with assault for an incident in jail — to which he pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor charges — which she said showed he was still a clear threat to society.

Bischoff also reminded the court that one of the victims of the shooting was still paralyzed as a result of his injuries.

Calderon shot the two men in August 2020 in a parking lot on Northern Avenue.

Flesher sentenced Calderon to two, six-year terms in prison, which he'll serve consecutively.

Calderon also will be required to serve probation upon release and pay restitution, the amount of which has not yet been determined, to the victims' family.

Calderon apologized to the family of the victims, and his own, for the hardship he'd caused.

"I understand what I did was wrong, it was foolish and I take full responsibility for my actions," he stated in court.

Flesher expressed disappointment in Calderon and mentioned he'd known Calderon for a long time through previous interactions in court.

"I have to tell you, for the life of me, I was surprised to see you show up again in my court under the circumstances," Flesher said. "I really thought you'd changed ... I was extremely disappointed in you."

Flesher said that young men like Calderon are "stupid" in the way they use firearms.

"I don't think you're stupid people, you can be extremely intelligent people, but you're stupid with the way you use guns," he said. "I sit up here every day listening to young men who make stupid decisions and I have to put them in prison. It's such a waste."

