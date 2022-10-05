Pueblo man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder

A Pueblo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Sept. 23 after he shot and killed another man at a local restaurant in December 2021.

According to court records obtained by the Chieftain, Jacob Kalanquin, 24, accepted a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed by 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

Along with the 20-years prison sentence, Kalanquin was ordered by Judge Amiel Markenson to complete five years of mandatory parole and pay $6,824.30 in compensation to the victim's family.

Kalanquin was originally arrested after shooting Matthew Lira, 24, at Chelsey's Wings, Burgers and Spirits, on Dec. 12, 2021.

Officers were called to the Main Street restaurant on a report of a shooting and located Lira in the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Despite emergency personnel trying to save Lira, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses told police that they saw Kalanquin at the bar with a gun earlier in the night and later saw him flashing the weapon. After the shooting, witnesses stated they saw Kalanquin running from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Chieftain.

One witness at the bar with Kalanquin who claimed to have witnessed the shooting told police she saw Kalanquin and Lira in the hallway outside of the bathroom facing each other when she heard what she believed to be the start of an argument.

The witness claimed that she heard Lira saying they didn't need guns and to just use their fists to fight in the moments immediately before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

However, neither Lira's friends, bar employees or any other witnesses from that night told police they saw or heard an argument between the two men prior to the gunshot.

Kalanquin was located by police after the shooting at a residence in the 2700 block of Cheyenne Avenue.

Story continues

While being taken into custody, his mother allegedly asked for the car keys that were in his front pants pocket.

Kalanquin, according to the affidavit, allegedly gave police permission to check his pockets and they found a live bullet they said matched the same type of round found at the scene of the shooting.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man sentenced to 20 years in prison in murder case