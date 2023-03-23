Pueblo man sentenced to 28 years for 2021 homicide of Christopher Cruz

A Pueblo man who pleaded guilty in December to charges of second-degree murder was sentenced earlier this month to nearly three decades in prison.

Isaiah Montez was sentenced on March 2 to 28 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections with a mandatory five years of parole after his release. He also is obligated to pay restitution to the family of his victim, 37-year-old Christopher Cruz, though an amount has not yet bee determined.

Montez pleaded guilty to homicide charges in December with a stipulation in his plea agreement that his sentence would not exceed 28 years in prison.

He shot and killed Cruz at a party in the 600 block of 11th Street in August 2021.

More on this case:Pueblo man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 slaying

Montez reportedly went to the party to pick up a woman who witnesses said was highly intoxicated and acting aggressively toward other partygoers, according to a Pueblo police arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told different versions of what happened when Montez showed up at the party, but all witness accounts outlined in the Pueblo Police Department's arrest affidavit stated Montez shot Cruz.

Pueblo police detectives found 16 spent shell casings at the scene and a pool of blood where Cruz collapsed, according to the affidavit.

Montez currently is serving his time at the Crowley County Correctional Facility in Olney Springs. His estimated parole eligibility date is July 4, 2042.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man sentenced in 2021 homicide