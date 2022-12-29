Pueblo man sentenced in January 2021 shooting case

A Pueblo man was sentenced to six years in the youthful offender system in a January 2021 shooting case.

Dante Williams, 19, was sentenced to six years in the state's youthful offender program, along with a 20-year suspended sentence in the Department of Corrections. Williams was also given a mandatory one-year probation period upon release from the program.

Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree assault as part of a plea deal agreed upon by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office in November.

In exchange for Williams' guilty plea to the assault charge, all other charges against him were dropped, according to the plea agreement. Williams was originally charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault in the Jan. 15 shooting of Renee Gonzales.

If Williams is unsuccessful in the youthful offender program, the 20-year sentence will be imposed, according to the plea agreement.

Williams must also pay restitution to the victim, the exact amount of which is yet to be determined.

The victim told Deputy DA Erik Walser that while she wished the sentence were longer, she understands the purpose of the youthful offender program, Walser told District Judge William Alexander.

In a statement to the court, Williams apologized to the victim and the family of the victim. "I know that no apology will ever fix what I did," he said. "I affected the way that someone feels, walks, moves, possibly forever."

Williams stated that while it was not an excuse for what happened, he had unresolved trauma from his early life and growing up. He said he looked forward to getting the help he needs in the program.

"I hope you realize how lucky you are," Alexander told Williams. "(The outcome of the case) could have been a lot worse than what it ended up being." Williams declined to grant 282 days of credit for pre-sentence confinement, finding that Williams "had already gotten an extraordinary deal."

Police allege Williams fired several shots outside Classic Q's pool hall, striking Gonzales, who was in the driver's seat of her car in the parking lot that January night.

Gonzales suffered a punctured lung, torn trachea and fractured forearm after police say she was shot at least four times, causing "substantial risk of death and permanent disfigurement," according to testimony from officer Allen Peil of the Pueblo Police Department during a July 29 preliminary hearing.

Williams was later identified through surveillance footage and pictures on William's cellphone obtained through an investigation into the death of Daniel Howard.

