Pueblo man sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for 2021 homicide

A Pueblo man was sentenced to 28 years in prison Tuesday for the August 2021 killing of 36-year-old Mack "Tre" Glover.

Mathew J. Archuletta pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder charges in exchange for the 10th Judicial District Attorney's office dropping its original charge of first-degree murder. The 28-year prison sentence was agreed to by both parties.

Archuletta will face a mandatory period of five years of parole upon his release, and will have to pay restitution to the victim's family, though an amount has not yet been determined.

Archuletta shot Glover outside of a Pueblo laundromat on Troy Avenue on Aug. 19, 2021.

Police later said Archuletta shot Glover because he was upset his ex-girlfriend had begun a relationship with Glover. When police responded to the scene of the shooting about 10:15 p.m., they found Glover unresponsive and without a pulse. Gunshot wounds were observed above his left hip and in his right hip.

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, family members testified that Glover was a "comedian" who always tried to make people laugh. They described him as a loving son, uncle, nephew, cousin and husband, and most of all, a good father.

"My cousin was a huge light to our family, and touched the lives of many he met. Even if he was just there, he had a huge impact on people," a cousin of Glover's said in court.

"Words cannot describe the amount of pain and heartache Mathew Archuletta has caused my family through a senseless act of violence and cowardice," she said. "Archuletta will be able to have three meals a day, he can buy canteen, he can visit with his loved ones while having the opportunity to progress in the prison system. My family will never have the opportunity to see, speak with, laugh with, or celebrate with Tre ever again."

"Our family has been robbed," she said, and then promised she would be there to speak on her cousin's behalf at every parole hearing and community eligibility date for Archuletta.

Another cousin of Glover's expressed her anger so loudly she was ordered to leave the courtroom

"What is this you have done to my family?" she yelled at Archuletta before being ordered to leave by 10th Judicial District Judge Thomas Flesher.

Glover's wife stated that while she and Glover were separated at the time of his murder, they had remained best friends. She described Glover as an "extraordinary man, a determined provider, and loving father."

"He was extremely talented. He was a comedian, a musical artist — creativity came naturally to him," she said. "He would go out of his way to make people laugh, especially if someone was having a bad day, he would make sure they left feeling better."

She stated that after his death, she experienced depression and post-traumatic stress and had difficulty being there for her children in their grief due to her own.

"I've listened to everything that's been said this afternoon, and certainly, Mr. Archuletta, I don't think this was something that needed to occur," Flesher said after listening to statements from Glover's family.

"I'm going to accept the agreement, but any sentence in this type of case, it would never be enough, because it doesn't restore what was taken from the family."

Flesher urged Glover's family to try to move forward and heal to the best of their ability. "I think that's what he would want you to do," Flesher said. "Be there for the kids and be able to move forward."

