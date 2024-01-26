Pueblo man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting trespassing neighbor in 2022

A Pueblo County man was sentenced to eight years of probation Thursday for shooting and killing his neighbor after she trespassed on his property after dark in October 2022.

Max Struck, 35, was convicted in late September of criminally negligent homicide after fatally shooting Patty Magby, 73, on Oct. 21, 2022.

Struck initially went to trial in June 2023, but the case ended in a mistrial due to an unspecified "juror issue." He was retried in September and the jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder but did find him guilty of the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Family expresses suffering caused by Magby's death

During Struck's sentencing, family members of Magby stated that her death had caused them immeasurable pain.

Magby's son, James McQueen, said he was on a cruise when he heard the news of his mother's death and was "stuck at sea" for another two days after, during which he had to make phone calls to notify other family members. "My mom was 73 years old. She had a lot of life left ... he's devastated us," he said.

Kris Magby, the victim's daughter, described how on the morning after her mother was killed, she had gone to her house, hoping against hope that the news of her death wasn't real, "but the deputy in the driveway served as confirmation."

"My first instinct has always been to call my mom, and she's the one person I want to comfort me, but she's gone," she said. "Today I'm sad and broken, and my mom is not here to hold me."

A family friend asked the court to impose the maximum sentence on Struck to "give the family time to grieve."

Anne Mayer, the deputy district attorney in the case, stated that the family had asked for a sentence of 10 years probation.

Mayer noted, however, that a presentence investigation stated Struck had "antisocial traits" that may make him more likely to re-offend.

"Magby was a school principal, a real spitfire. She had a lot of life left," Mayer said. "As an officer of the court, I would have said that the punishment for petty trespassing is essentially a fine. The punishment for trespassing is not death."

Defense presents new evidence, asks for leniency in sentencing

During the sentencing, attorneys representing Struck played audio clips from a consultation that Struck had with attorney Mathew Martin the morning after the shooting. Struck ultimately did not retain Martin as an attorney and was represented in the case by public defenders James "David" Henderson and Tilyn Bell.

During the recorded interview with Martin, which was played for the court, Struck clearly stated that he had heard two gunshots before the fatal shooting. Struck also stated during the recorded conversation that he had told his husband the same thing the night of the shooting, while his husband was on the phone with dispatchers.

However, Martin testified during the hearing that he advised Struck not to speak to deputies in a phone call that night.

During the trial, both sides had argued their interpretation of a hard-to-make-out clip from the 911 call, during which the defense contended Struck had stated that he had heard two shots, and the prosecution argued instead that Struck had stated, "The light came on and then she stopped."

The defense had attempted to introduce evidence from the consultation with Martin during the trial but was not permitted by Judge Thomas Flesher.

Henderson also argued that the shooting of Magby was a "one-off, strange offense, and not something Struck had ever intended to do." Furthermore, he stated that the finding that Struck had "antisocial traits" surprised him, as during the trial he had gotten to know Struck and his family quite well and he did not believe Struck had ever shown antisocial tendencies.

He also pointed out that Struck had already spent 318 days in the Pueblo County jail, away from friends and family and facing the stress of a charge that may put him in prison for the rest of his life.

During that time, Henderson said, Struck had expressed grief and remorse over the killing of Magby multiple times.

Struck read an apology letter to the families of the victim and the court, in which he asked the family to one day find it in their hearts to forgive him.

"I'm so sorry that my actions caused the death of Mrs. Magby. Not a day goes by that I don't feel a deep sense of grief and remorse. I grieve her death every day and will hold her in my heart for the rest of my life." To the judge, Struck stated that he was a "law-abiding citizen" and never expected to appear again before the court.

Judge renders verdict, final comments

The judge, Flesher, stated that he regretted the circumstances that led both families to his courtroom that day and expressed that he did not believe that Magby's behavior the night she trespassed on Struck's property after dark, drunk, and with two loaded handguns in her vehicle was "in character with who she was as a person."

Flesher also stated that he believed the investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office into the case was appropriate, refuting previous claims of possible bias made by the defense due to family members of Magby's working at the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

However, he admitted that "mistakes were made" in the investigation. Speaking to the events that led to Magby's death as a whole, Flesher stated he "wished things had turned out differently, but life doesn't work out that way."

Along with serving eight years of probation, Struck was banned from owning firearms and was ordered to have no contact with James McQueen.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man who shot and killed neighbor gets 8 years of probation