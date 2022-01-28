Pueblo man sentenced to six years in Youthful Offender System in slaying of 15-year-old

Sabino Valles was sentenced to six years in the Youthful Offender System Friday in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Valles, 20, was sentenced by judge Amiel Markenson after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder, a class three felony.

He was also given a 28-year suspended sentence in the department of corrections.

During the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Kyle McCarthy asked for a 24-year-sentence, noting that victim Robert James "RJ" Sandoval Jr. "will never have any time."

After the sentencing, Sandoval Jr.'s family said they felt justice was not done. "When Sabino gets out and kills again, it'll be on the judge," said RJ's father, Robert James Sandoval Sr. "He'll do his little six-year piece, get out and kill again."

Sandoval, 15, was shot to death the afternoon of Dec. 8, 2019, on Ash Street in Pueblo's lower east side.

During Friday's hearing, psychologist Valerie Sims testified that in an evaluation she conducted with Valles, Valles had told her he grew up in a neighborhood that was "not particularly safe," witnessing gang violence as well as domestic abuse at a young age.

His personal involvement with gang activity, she said, started at about age 8, with older family members introducing him to the East Side Dukes.

He had also struggled in school with issues such as fighting and truancy. In the evaluation, Sims stated that Valles completed written statements such as "I wish I'd never gotten into the gang," and "I want to be done here and become something."

Sims stated that being released into another environment away from Pueblo might allow Valles a chance to start fresh and "implement the skills he's learned in a more productive way."

Maj. James Larimore, a program administrator for the Colorado Department of Corrections Youthful Offender program, testified that Valles had qualified for a position in the program where he would have opportunities for vocational training and opportunities to pursue higher education.

He would also have an opportunity to leave Pueblo behind upon his release, giving him the chance to better utilize the skills he learns in the program outside of the environment he grew up in, Larimore said.

Isaac Aragon, a case manager for Lifeline Colorado and director of Work and Gain Education and Employment Skills (WAGEES) reentry program, promised to be a mentor for Valles regardless of his sentence.

However, family members of RJ questioned the fairness of Valles getting the chance to complete a short program while they would never get to speak to RJ again.

RJ's aunt, Carol Pacheco, told the court in a victim impact statement that two weeks before his death, R.J's girlfriend had found out she was pregnant, and that RJ was excited to be a father. Two weeks later, she said, she cried tears of sorrow upon news of his passing.

R.J's mother, Theresa Salazar, said that words would never describe the pain and hurt that R.J's death had caused her and her family.

"I felt it when you shot him," she said. "I felt a pain in my chest unlike anything I'd ever felt, it made me double over."

Salazar testified said she missed hearing her son's voice, spending time with him, and seeing him interact with his family. "I would give my last breath to see my son back with his family, raising his daughter," she said.

Salazar told the Chieftain that her other son continued to receive threats from Valles for the next year after the shooting before he was arrested by police in December 2020.

Texts reported in Valles' arrest affidavit appear to show an account associated with Valles exchanging threatening online messages with RJ's brother.

Furthermore, her family continues to be harassed by the East Side Dukes, she said, including her other son being "shot at multiple times."

During the hearing, Valles characterized the shooting as a "tragic accident," and said that he "would have to live with the guilt of it the rest of his life."

However, in a Snapchat conversation with an unknown user, Valles said that he and his co-defendant, Jesse Romero, were "ordered" to set up and kill RJ.

Romero took a plea deal for the case in June. He pleaded guilty to reckless assault with a deadly weapon and is serving a 12-year sentence in prison, including a six-year stint in Pueblo Youth Services Center, according to court records.

