Pueblo man set to plead guilty in 2016 attempted murder, sexual assault case

A Pueblo man who sexually assaulted a woman and beat her son so badly that he spent nearly two years in a coma is set to plead guilty to several felony charges next week.

Charles Evans, 49, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, sexual assault, and two counts of first-degree burglary, with crime of violence specifications attached to the charges of attempted murder, the pair of assault charges, and sexual assault.

A crime of violence specification with the attempted murder charge would mean he would spend at least 16 years in prison for that charge alone if convicted.

He will appear in court in Pueblo on March 14 for a plea and sentencing hearing.

The charges against him stem from a gruesome incident of rape and assault on the night of Dec. 31, 2016, when a woman woke up to find a large man, later identified as Evans, standing over her bed.

Evans allegedly began beating her with a hammer and began to rape her, according to an affidavit of probable cause for an arrest warrant.

Hearing the commotion, her adult son came in to the room to defend her and was beaten unconscious. His injuries were so severe that surgeons had to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.

He was not expected to survive but made a "miraculous" recovery, medical staff later told law enforcement officials.

His mother also sustained severe injuries. A blood-stained hammer was recovered at the scene, and the bedroom where the attack allegedly took place was covered in blood, the affidavit said.

The woman told police she believed her attacker was an acquaintance named Charles who had been over to their apartment several times. She couldn't remember his last name, she said.

After interviewing over a dozen people, the investigation led to Evans. He had been arrested on Jan 23, 2017, for a break-in at another residence.

Evans said he and the female victim had a sexual relationship — something the woman denied — but denied attacking her or anyone else.

The woman said she had never had an intimate relationship with Evans.

In June 2017, DNA evidence from an initial Sexual Assault Nurse Examination kit matched Evans' DNA profile.

'A unique story'

The woman's son emerged from a coma in December 2018 — two years after the attack — and, in an interview with police, identified Evans as the man who had attacked him and his mother.

He said he remembered being hit repeatedly with a hammer and thinking he was going to die.

Pueblo Police Captain Eric Bravo, former head of the department's investigations division, told the Chieftain in May 2018 that police found the young man's account to be credible and largely substantiated by the physical evidence.

"It was really a pretty unique story in that this guy was severely injured and was finally able to talk to us after this amount of time has passed," Bravo said. "That's what put the case over the edge for us."

After being told in a May 2018 interview with the police that his DNA matched DNA in the test kit, Evans admitted to being inside the victims' apartment on the night of the attacks. But he claimed the son had attempted to attack him with the hammer, and struck his mother instead.

Evans said he fought with the young man and got the hammer away from him, according to the affidavit.

Police said Evans has a violent criminal history spanning nearly 20 years, from 1990 to 2017, in several states, including South Carolina, Maryland, and Colorado.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man set to plead in attempted murder, sexual assault case