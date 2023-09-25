Pueblo man who shot and killed neighbor convicted of criminally negligent homicide

A Pueblo jury found a man guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his neighbor Friday.

Max Struck, 35, was found guilty by a Pueblo County jury in the shooting death of 73-year-old Patty Magby in October 2022.

Struck was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the jury only found him guilty of the lesser charge after a three-week trial.

“We respect the jury’s result as they are the ultimate voice of the people," 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner told the Chieftain in written statement. "However, their decision also underlies the reason we took this case to court — namely, that the uses of lethal force to protect property is prohibited.

"While the prosecution would have taken a slightly different approach to the findings, we do think that principle was upheld in the jury’s decision.”

During his trial, Struck admitted to shooting Magby but claimed self-defense.

During closing statements, James "David" Henderson, a public defender representing Struck, argued that Struck acted with reasonable fear when Magby trespassed on his property, in the dark, with a blood alcohol content of .155, two loaded guns, and two prescription drugs also in her system.

Struck, he reminded the jury, was alone that night at the "place he should have felt safest." Henderson stated that his client had never planned to kill anyone and reminded the jury that Struck's residence, which is located in a rural part of southwest Pueblo County, was 20 minutes away from any help from law enforcement.

Henderson also argued that it was very dark outside, and all Struck could see was a shadowy figure and the occasional camera flash as Magby took photos of the property.

Meanwhile, prosecutors argued that Struck acted with intent and deliberation — elements required to prove the charge of first-degree murder — to kill Magby, and acted not out of fear but out of anger.

Deputy District Attorney Suzanne Marsh argued that there must have been enough light to aim at and hit Magby, a moving target, at a distance of 68 feet with a handgun, as the odds of striking a target you couldn't see at that range would be very low.

Marsh claimed Struck deliberated before he shot Magby, as he'd announced his plan to shoot her as he left the vehicle, ran into the house, retrieved a firearm, opened the patio door, and fired several times with a pause between each shot, according to Struck's testimony.

The jury reached its verdict after two days of deliberation, finding Struck guilty of the lesser charge while acquitting him of murder.

Struck will be sentenced by 10th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Flesher on Nov. 17.

