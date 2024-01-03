Pueblo man shot and killed on New Year's Eve identified by coroner

A Pueblo man who was shot and killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve has been identified by the Pueblo County coroner.

Daniel Ernesto Smith, 40, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of East 14th Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday after police were called to the area on a report of a shooting.

Smith was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, the coroner announced on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Daniel Ernesto Smith, 40, of Pueblo, was discovered unresponsive in the 1300 Block of E. 14th St. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of a gunshot wound. An autopsy has been completed. His Next-of-Kin has been notified. pic.twitter.com/xMi7h2D1Rj — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) January 3, 2024

Smith’s death marked the city of Pueblo’s 26th and final homicide of 2023. No arrests have been announced in the case and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Phillip Vigil at 719-601-7816. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

