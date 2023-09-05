Pueblo man to stand trial for second time in shooting death of 73-year-old neighbor

A Pueblo County man is standing trial for the second time on homicide charges this week after his first trial ended in a mistrial in June.

Max Struck, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Patti Magby, who was shot and killed by Struck in October 2022. Struck has admitted to shooting Magby but argued throughout his first trial that the shooting was in self-defense.

Struck's first trial ended after more than two days of jury deliberation when attorneys from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office and Colorado public defender's office met, outside of the presence of a jury, to discuss an unspecified "juror issue."

Both sides then agreed to declare a mistrial.

Struck shot Magby on the night of Oct. 21, 2022, outside of his home in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road in rural southwest Pueblo County.

During the first trial, deputy district attorneys Anne Mayer and Suzanne Marsh argued that Struck acted deliberately and intentionally to kill Magby. To justify the charge of first-degree murder, they noted that Struck took the time to arm himself, aim, and fire a total of seven rounds, striking Magby twice, first in the ankle and then in the stomach.

Public defenders James "David" Henderson and Tilyn Bell argued Struck acted in self-defense.

In her closing argument at the first trial, Bell emphasized that Struck's residence was "20 minutes from anywhere," including potential rescue by law enforcement. She also stated Struck was alone the night that Magby trespassed on his property, in the dark, with a blood alcohol content of .155 — nearly twice Colorado's legal limit to operate a motor vehicle — with two loaded guns in her vehicle and two prescription drugs also in her system.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday, with the trial scheduled to continue for three weeks, ending Sept. 22.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

