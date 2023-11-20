Pueblo mom of teen who died of gunshot wounds after being found in burning car seeks justice

A mother is looking for justice in the July homicide of her 19-year-old son, Lazarus Vigil.

Regina Vigil said she cries every day because her son was taken from her so soon. Almost five months later, she wants answers about what happened to her son.

Lazarus Vigil was killed on June 28. Police were called to the scene of a car crash and fire in the 500 block of Mesa Avenue that night. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Vigil, inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. Vigil was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

About a month later, on Aug. 3, a 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing. That came after a warrant was issued on July 27. Authorities did not name the boy because he is a minor.

Regina Vigil, right, and Nicodemus Vigil hold photos of their son and brother Lazarus Vigil who was murdered this year in Pueblo.

Although the arrest took place, Regina Vigil is frustrated with the pace of the investigation and the length of time she said it has taken for the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office to file charges.

"The DA said they wanted more evidence, but the detective said he feels like he has enough evidence to charge the kid, but the DA still doesn't want to take it over," she said.

District Attorney Jeff Chostner told the Chieftain Tuesday he was unable to comment on the case, as it is still under investigation. However, he said, a review is still active in the case.

"They keep reviewing it and then putting it off more and more," Vigil said. "I don't sleep half the time, I cry all the time, it makes me feel angry, just mad and sad."

"I want them to charge the kid," she said. "I understand he's a kid too, but it's not fair that he gets to live his life."

The loss has deeply affected both Regina and her remaining son, Nicodemus, 18.

"It's just so quiet," Nicodemus said. "I miss him."

"He was always home, on his game, trying to make dinner," said Regina.

She remembered her son as being caring and protective of his family.

"If I was out late, he'd always call me, 'Where are you,' she said. "He'd get mad at his brother if he was out late, he'd say, 'Why didn't you call me to pick you up? You shouldn't be out late.'"

Lazarus was also the father of a 2-year-old daughter.

"He just wanted her to have a good life, he worried about her," she said.

Regina remembered how when Nicodemus would see something he found interesting, he would always want to go tell Lazurus when he got home from school.

"Lazurus liked to sit there and read the news. He was like, 'Did you see this, did you hear that?"

He also liked to work on cars, she said, and had many friends.

"He was a good kid," she said. "He associated with a lot of people. Some weren't the best people. But he cared about and worried about everybody," she said.

