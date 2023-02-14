Pueblo mother charged with first-degree murder in 2-year-old son's death

A 23-year-old Pueblo mother was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner reported his office filed the single criminal count against Mythia Latka in connection with the death of her son, Ezekiel Irwin. Irwin died Jan. 31 at a Colorado Springs hospital after being found unresponsive in his Pueblo home earlier the same day, according to a statement on Twitter by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.

According to a Pueblo Police Department arrest affidavit, a doctor at Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs indicated to police that the child, whose medical needs necessitated he use a tracheostomy tube in order to breathe, had likely suffered from oxygen deprivation due to the tracheostomy tube not being cleaned, leading to his death. The doctor reported an alarm would have sounded on the child's ventilator to warn the caregiver, and he told police the child's death was "definitely preventable."

The doctor also expressed concern over physical injuries to the child's face, but stated there was no brain bleed, according to a CT scan. The arrest affidavit for Latka indicated the boy had an abrasion and blood on his lip, as well as several scratches on his face.

A witness who lived with Latka and her child stated to police she had seen Latka push the boy's face into a wall several times while his hands were tied behind his back, causing the child's lip to bleed, according to the affidavit.

Latka remains held at the Pueblo County jail on a $100,000 bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

