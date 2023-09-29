Pueblo murder suspect asks to withdraw guilty plea; he's the second to do so this week

A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the December 2020 shooting of another man is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea and obtain new attorneys to represent him.

Mohamed Henry, 48, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in connection with the murder of 37-year-old David Robert Scott Tilley. Henry allegedly shot and killed Tilley at the Val U Stay Inn and Suites following an argument.

Although Henry pleaded guilty to second-degree murder July 10 as part of a plea agreement that called for the dropping of a first-degree murder charge, he filed a handwritten pro se motion Sept. 8 requesting to withdraw that plea.

In the motion, Henry argued that he initially asked to withdraw his plea in a letter to Pueblo District Court Judge Thomas Flesher Aug. 18.

"Henry was proven to be incompetent for over a year by officials at the Colorado State Hospital and does not understand the elements of the crime or the difference between first-degree murder and second-degree murder, but believes it (shooting) was self defense," Henry wrote in the motion.

As a basis for seeking to withdraw the plea, Henry argued that he was "under the influence of psychotropic drugs," because he was administered the drug Seroquel before the advisement hearing. He argued the dictionary defines Seroquel as "having an effect on how the mind works."

Henry's motion goes on to request the appointment of alternate defense counsel, because he argues Public Defender Meghal Shah was ineffective in representing him.

"Defendant Henry understood by accepting this plea bargain of second-degree murder, he would be sentenced to a range of 16-33 years according to Shah. Only after entering into the plea bargain did Henry learn the sentencing range was not 16-33 years as promised by his public defender but 25-44 years," according to the motion.

"Shah promised Henry he would loose (sic) if he took it to trial and told Mr. Henry he would get a lot more time in prison if he did not accept this plea bargain right now," according to the motion.

Henry also alleged there was ineffective assistance of counsel because Shah did no investigation into witness statements or the "threatening text messages by the alleged victim." He also argued there was a lack of investigation into his claim of self-defense.

After clearing the courtroom to have a private conversation with Henry, Flesher said he doesn't believe Shah and co-counsel Lauryn Tully "have been ineffective in representing " Henry and also said he believed he had given Henry a thorough advisement at the plea hearing.

Flesher said he believed Henry's plea was "knowingly, intelligent and voluntary entered" and the defendant "did not voice concerns at that time."

Flesher declined to grant Henry's request to withdraw his guilty plea, but did agree to appoint alternate defense counsel just for the purpose of advising Henry on "the concerns raised in the motion."

The case will be called again at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 for a setting.

According to an arrest affidavit authored by Pueblo police, officers were called to the Val U Stay Inn and Suites on North Hudson Ave. on Dec. 16, where they found Tilley had been shot in the back, the bullet exiting his chest.

A witness at the scene told police he saw Tilley exit the passenger seat of his vehicle in the parking lot and walk away from the vehicle. He stated he heard an unknown man yell something before hearing a loud pop.

The witness said he saw Tilley fall and the unknown assailant, later identified as Henry, kicked him in the head. Another witness told police that the man who shot Tilley was Henry, who went by the alias "New York," and that New York was in possession of a 9mm handgun.

The hotel manager said she had been informed by two clients who did not wish to be identified that Henry had killed Tilley. The manager stated that the two men had a public and ongoing feud that was common knowledge at the motel.

Henry was later arrested by police at a nearby gas station. Security footage showed Henry walking out of the front of the motel after the shooting with a blue backpack and orange handle.

The backpack, which Henry did not have with him when taken into custody, was later recovered. The backpack contained a Hi-Point 9mm Luger handgun, along with a magazine and ammo, which matched a spent shell casing found on scene, according to the affidavit.

Henry's motion to withdraw his plea marks the second such motion filed by a Pueblo County homicide suspect this week. In an unrelated case, Raymond Apodaca, 38, similarly filed a motion to withdraw his plea of guilty to second-degree murder charges after he'd entered into a plea agreement with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office in July.

In a handwritten motion filed by Apodaca, whose case is also being presided over by Flesher, he asked the judge to allow him to withdraw his plea of guilty based on a "good faith change of heart."

The next hearing in Apodaca's case is scheduled for the same day as Henry's, Oct. 9. at 9:45 a.m.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

