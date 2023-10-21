Pueblo murder suspect who sought to withdraw guilty plea gets new attorney

A Colorado murder suspect has a new attorney after attempting to backtrack on a plea deal made with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's office.

In the midst of the withdrawal attempt, Adam Schultz, a private attorney, was appointed by the court to represent Raymond Apodaca, 38, at the state's expense on Oct. 12, replacing public defender Aaron Gutierrez.

A court order filed by Judge Thomas Flesher explains that alternate counsel was appointed because Gutierrez represented a witness to the alleged murder in another case.

Apodaca had originally pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the plea agreement.

In exchange for his plea of guilty, the plea agreement stipulated that Apodaca would face no more than 34 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, as well as five years of parole upon his release.

In September, Apodaca filed a handwritten motion to withdraw his plea of guilty to second-degree murder, which he had entered in July.

The September motion by Apodaca asked Flesher to allow him to withdraw his plea of guilty based on a "good faith change of heart."

Flesher stated during a September hearing that Apodaca did not seem to have sufficient legal grounds and was inclined to rule against it.

"(Schultz) has not yet indicated whether the defendant is going to proceed with asking the Judge to allow him to withdraw his plea," 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner told the Chieftain in an email Friday morning. "At this time, the previous plea agreement is still in place, and we are waiting to hear how the defense wants to proceed."

When contacted by the Chieftain, Schultz stated that he needed time to "get up to speed" on the case before commenting further.

Charges against Apodaca stem from the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Victor Trujillo, the boyfriend of Apodaca's sister, shortly before 7 p.m. on April 15, 2022.

Apodaca was the first of two attempted plea withdrawals heard by Flesher in a one-week period the las week of September. In an unrelated case, Mohamed Henry, 48, similarly attempted to withdraw a plea of guilty to second-degree murder in the death of David Robert Scott Tilley.

In a motion filed on Sept. 8. Henry argued that he was "under the influence of psychotropic drugs," because he was administered the drug Seroquel before the advisement hearing. He argued the dictionary defines Seroquel as "having an effect on how the mind works."

"Henry was proven to be incompetent for over a year by officials at the Colorado State Hospital and does not understand the elements of the crime or the difference between first-degree murder and second-degree murder, but believes it (shooting) was self-defense," Henry wrote in the motion.

Apodaca is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, and Henry on Dec. 11.

