Pueblo native honored by Gov. Jared Polis for decades-long career as weather forecaster

A Pueblo native was honored Thursday by Gov. Jared Polis for their nearly 50-year career as a weather forecaster.

Mike Daniels, the lead forecaster for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs, received an honorary proclamation from Polis, who declared Nov. 30, 2023, as Mike Daniels Day. He retired Thursday after completing his last weather forecast at KOAA.

Daniels spent 40 years at KOAA and 46 overall in journalism. He was born and raised in Pueblo and graduated from Pueblo South High School.

Daniels last month in a Facebook post signaled that he would retire on Nov. 30.

Mike Daniels, a Pueblo native, was a weather forecaster at KOAA News5 for 40 years.

“Weather forecasting in the state of Colorado is better now because of Mike Daniels’ legacy,” Polis said in a video tribute to Daniels. “I hereby proclaim Nov. 30, 2023, as Mike Daniels Day. Congratulations Mike, and a happy retirement. Thank you for all of your great journalism in the state of Colorado.”

Daniels told the Chieftain that he didn't expect such a gesture but that it was "really humbling." He's received dozens of emails and comments since his announcement and said he feels an "overwhelming sense of love and appreciation."

Daniels started doing weather forecasts in April 1984 for KOAA. Before that, he spent some time at Pueblo's KDZA radio station.

During his career at KOAA, Daniels frequently covered the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, providing weather forecasts while speaking with vendors. He also did some reporting at Pueblo's Chile & Frijoles Festival.

He, like many, is a fan of the Pueblo chile.

"That was a lot of fun," Daniels said of covering two of Pueblo's flagship events. "I would interview people, go to food stands and sample food on the air. That was just a ton of fun.

"Tons of people would always come up and say hello and we would chat, which is really enlightening and rewarding for me to be able to do that with all our viewers."

Mike Daniels poses with Gov. Jared Polis' proclamation naming Nov. 30, 2023 as Mike Daniels Day.

Daniels' Mike's Backyard BBQ segment was a local hit and well known among longtime KOAA viewers. He was named best weathercaster by the Colorado Broadcaster’s Association for his work last year. He was also known for developing unique catchphrases, several of which his colleagues cherished.

Daniels told the Gazette his interest in weather stemmed from his fascination that “one day it would be sunny and the next day it would be snowing.”

“This has not been work to me,” Daniels said of his career during KOAA’s Thursday evening broadcast. “On most days, it’s truly been a labor of love.”

Daniels said he plans to remain in Pueblo during retirement.

"I have no plans of leaving," Daniels said. "I love this city."

More: Nine famous actors you probably didn't realize once lived in Pueblo County

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @josuepwrites. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo native honored by Gov. Polis for career as weather forecaster