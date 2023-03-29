Pueblo police say argument, fight led to December homicide

An argument between two men at a Pueblo residence in early December led to one of the men shooting the other man and his wife, according to an arrest affidavit authored by the Pueblo Police Department.

Austin Aragon, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez on Dec. 2, 2022, as well as attempted first-degree murder. Valdez turned himself in to police Monday evening after several months on the lam.

When police arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of East Sixth Street just after 2 a.m., they found Valdez dead of a gunshot wound to the head and a woman in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. The woman, Valdez's wife, told police at the scene that Valdez had argued with Aragon, who shot and killed her husband.

Surveillance footage from a camera on the property showed a confrontation before Valdez's death, according to the affidavit. The footage showed Aragon and another individual unknown to police walk up to the back door of Valdez's residence and attempt to confront Valdez.

Valdez allegedly exited the residence, pointing what appeared to be a firearm at Aragon. According to the affidavit, the footage showed Aragon pointing at his face and saying, "Look what you did to me, bro." The affidavit did not indicate if there were any obvious injuries to Aragon's face while he was pointing at it.

Police stated in the affidavit that in the surveillance footage, Aragon could be heard telling Valdez to shoot him, and Valdez lowered the weapon before his wife exited the back door and told Aragon he needed to leave.

The argument between the two of them continued, according to the affidavit, with Valdez appearing to punch both Aragon and the unknown individual during the argument.

At one point in the footage, police say Valdez appeared to start pushing Aragon away from the property, telling him, "Stop yelling, I have neighbors." Valdez's wife then walked back to the back door and the porch light in the backyard turned off, causing the camera to stop recording.

In a later interview with police, Valdez's wife stated that after her husband lowered the gun, she took it from him and hid it in the house. When she came back outside, she stated Aragon pulled a gun from his front pocket and shot Valdez.

She stated she then charged Aragon to protect Valdez and the children that were in the house, taking a gunshot wound before striking Aragon repeatedly and hitting the gun out of his hand, according to the affidavit. She said the unknown male accompanying Aragon pulled her off, and she then was shot several more times, although she didn't know whether it was Aragon or the other man who fired those shots.

When police searched Valdez's residence, following the victim's instructions on where she hid the firearm, all they found was an airsoft gun.

Aragon turned himself in to police Monday evening and is scheduled to make his first appearance in the court of Judge Amiel Markensen on Thursday.

He is being held at the Pueblo County Detention Center on a $1 million cash or surety bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

