Pueblo police have arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to a weekend homicide.

Pablo Carrillo, 37, was arrested Saturday evening after a shooting in the 400 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue early Saturday morning, according to a police news release. Online court records did not show formal charges had been filed against Carrillo as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police responded to that location at approximately 12:06 a.m. Saturday morning and discovered a man dead. The victim's identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Detectives are still attempting to locate additional suspects and the Pueblo Police Department's investigation is ongoing.

Carrillo was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center where he is being held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

Saturday's homicide was the fourth investigated by Pueblo police so far this year.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pueblo Police Department’s communication center at 719-553-2502, or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter@jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police arrest man in connection to weekend homicide