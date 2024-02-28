Pueblo police arrest three men on murder charges in connection to June 2023 shooting

Pueblo police have arrested three men in connection to a homicide last June.

Jacob Rizo, 30, Haddon Jacobs, 31, and Aaron Cagnoni, 31, were all arrested by Pueblo police on Jan. 30 on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection to the June 19 death of Jordan Robinson, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

All three were booked into the Pueblo County jail.

Pueblo police initially responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of E. River Street on June 19 and found a man dead in a vehicle. The victim was later identified as the 32-year-old Robinson.

Robinson's death was the 10th homicide recorded in Pueblo in 2023. A total of 27 homicides were recorded in Pueblo last year.

All three suspects are scheduled for routine hearings on April 4.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police arrest three men on homicide charges