Pueblo police say attempted murder suspect was identified through security footage

A Pueblo man who police allege was involved in a shooting on Nov. 5 was identified as a suspect after showing up to a local hospital wearing the same clothing worn by one of the alleged shooters, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Chieftain.

Juaquin Avila, 18, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning at a convenience store. Two people were shot and seriously injured.

Pueblo patrol officers were at St. Mary Corwin Hospital before 1 a.m. Saturday when two people, later identified as Avila and a 16-year-old juvenile, came into the emergency room. The juvenile had what appeared to be a through-and-through bullet wound, and the affidavit said the two were wearing clothing that appeared to be identical to two males involved in a shooting less than half-hour before.

Police say footage obtained from the convenience store shows that at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, a Buick sedan, driven by the victims in the case, pulled into the parking lot of 7-Eleven at 905 W. Northern Ave., according to the affidavit. A young woman exited the front passenger seat of the Buick, went into the the store, came back out at 12:39 a.m., then went back into the store a minute later.

At the same time, a dark-colored Jeep Liberty occupied by at least three people pulled into a parking spot directly next to the Buick. The Buick's female passenger exited the store and got back into the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police say in the affidavit that the footage then shows a suspect, who they believe to be Avila, exit the front passenger seat of the Jeep and walk toward the 7-Eleven. He was described as wearing white shoes, lightly colored jeans with several rips near the thighs, a long-sleeve white T-shirt, and a black ski mask.

While walking toward the store's entrance, the affidavit states, the suspect could be seen staring at the victims in the Buick and the security camera showed him reach toward his waistband.

As the man driving the Buick started to reverse, the security footage shows the suspect pull out a handgun with his right hand, walk toward the Buick, and fire four to five times. The Buick then reverses westbound out of the security camera's sight.

The footage, according to the affidavit, then shows the 16-year-old juvenile exit the rear passenger-side door of the Jeep Liberty, run toward the fleeing Buick, and fire what appears to be another handgun at the vehicle, although the affidavit noted that the angle of the footage makes it difficult to see clearly.

The affidavit did not state whether the juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to the case, but it did state he was read a juvenile advisement form informing him of his Miranda rights, which he signed, and he declined to speak further with police.

As Avila allegedly continued to chase the Buick on foot, the Jeep Liberty plowed over parking barriers and drove eastbound through the parking lot, reversing several times to avoid hitting parked cars, and then appeared to pick up the juvenile and Avila, according to the affidavit.

The Buick then drove back into the camera's view, traveling eastbound through the parking lot before jumping the curb onto Orman Avenue, running the stoplight at the intersection of Orman and Northern avenues, and driving out of the camera's view.

The affidavit stated that at no point does the footage show the victims in the Buick point anything at Avila or the juvenile or fire a weapon; it did not state how police believe the juvenile suspect was shot during the incident.

During their investigation, police say they found a firearm under the male victim's seat in the Buick, but the man told police he never had time to fire it, according to the affidavit.

The male victim said his arm and shoulder blade were shattered from the gunfire, and police wrote in a serious bodily injury form that the man was at substantial risk of death, serious permanent disfigurement, and protracted loss or impairment to his body.

Officers also documented gunshot wounds to the man's lower right leg and upper left arm, and a bullet apparently grazed his ear.

Police say the female victim was shot just below the eye and flown to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment. Police were later informed she had complete vision loss as a result of her injuries, according to the affidavit.

Both suspects were detained by the Pueblo Police Department but declined to speak with police about the matter.

The affidavit noted that at the police station, both suspects were wearing what appeared to be the same clothing as the suspects caught on camera in the security footage of the incident.

Avila is being held in the Pueblo County jail on a $500,000 bond. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Nov. 14.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

