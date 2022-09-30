Pueblo police provide details on homicide investigation after man found dead in van

Pueblo police announced additional details Friday about a homicide investigation launched Thursday in the 3000 block of West 24th Street.

Police say they located a “suspicious vehicle” under the 24th Street bridge between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard at approximately 2:45 p.m. where they say they found a man dead inside of a van, according to a Friday news release by the Pueblo Police Department.

Detectives “have identified a person of interest in the case and discovered the victim and person of interest have personal ties to one another,” according to the release.

No arrests have been made and there is no threat to the public at this time, police say. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The homicide investigation marks Pueblo's 20th of 2022 and the fourth reported in the city in four days.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, pending notification of his next of kin.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigate death as homicide after body found in van