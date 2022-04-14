Victim identified in Pueblo's fifth homicide

The victim in Pueblo's fifth homicide of 2022 has been identified by the coroner as Ryan Lucero of Pueblo.

Lucero, 29, "died as result of a gunshot wound during an incident in the 1400 block of Mandan Place in Pueblo" on Monday, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"The case is being investigated as a homicide," Cotter said.

Lucero was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Monday afternoon, police said.

Witnesses and the alleged shooter were interviewed by officers who responded to reports of gunshots fired in the late afternoon, they said.

The incident is Pueblo's fifth homicide of 2022. All have involved firearms.

Last year, there were 29 homicides in the city, more than double the number in 2020.

Anyone with information about Monday's incident is encouraged to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Det. Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify the submitting party for a cash reward.

