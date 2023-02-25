Pueblo police investigate two Friday homicides

Two people were shot and killed Friday in separate incidents and Pueblo police are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of E. Abriendo Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a woman dead inside of a residence, according to a Pueblo Police Department news release.

A male suspect, whom police have not publicly identified, was contacted at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

Then, at approximately 8:22 p.m., police responded to another shooting in the parking lot of King Soopers at 3050 W. Northern Avenue and arrived to find man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries, according to the release.

Police believe the two shootings are isolated incidents and stated in the release they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

The names of the two victims will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of their next of kin.

The two incidents mark the second and third homicides in the city of Pueblo this year. The city recorded 28 homicides in 2022, with 31 total reported in Pueblo County.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting on Abriendo Avenue is asked by police to contact Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-1341. Anyone with information about the shooting at King Soopers is asked to contact Detective Ron Gravatt Jr. at 719-320-6022.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigate two homicides