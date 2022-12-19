Pueblo police investigating 27th homicide of 2022
Pueblo police are investigating the city's 27th homicide of the year after a man was found dead Sunday night.
Just before 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing, according to a Pueblo Police Department news release.
When officers arrived, a man was being treated by medical personnel but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The police department's release did not state why police believe the man's death was a homicide, and a Pueblo police spokesperson declined to provide additional details to the Chieftain.
The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office after their next-of-kin has been notified.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked by Pueblo PD to contact Detective Joe Cardona at 719-320-3385. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.
There have been 27 homicides in the city of Pueblo so far this year and 30 recorded countywide. Pueblo recorded 30 homicides — a number both Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noller and Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said was the highest they'd seen in their careers — in 2021.
Here's what we know about the 27 homicides recorded in the city of Pueblo, and three homicides recorded in Pueblo County, in 2022:
What we know about this year's homicides
Jan. 14: Renee Francisca Dominguez, 38, shot and killed at Dollar General. Police say the suspect, Jerome Bustos, later killed himself in El Paso County. Police believe the incident to be domestic violence-related.
Feb. 4: Daniel Howard, 23, shot and killed in Pueblo Village Apts. No suspect named.
Feb 17:Lawrence Trujillo, 33, shot and killed in the 2600 block of Court Street. No suspect named.
March 14: Kaylie Lints, 23, shot and killed at Riverside Bar and Grill, 4021 Jerry Murphy Road. Suspect Jesse Grondahl surrendered at the scene. Grondahl is slated to appear in court next on Dec. 12 for a procedural hearing.
April 12: Ryan Lucero, 29, shot and killed in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. A warrant was issued on April 16 for Josiah Lucero on accusations of first-degree murder, but no arrest has been made.
April 15: Victor Trujillo, 36, shot and killed in the 600 block of East Third Street. Police arrested Raymond Apodaca, who has been charged with first-degree murder. Apodaca will face a jury trial in March.
April 24: Body of Fred Giron, 46, was found on Little Burnt Mill Road with multiple gunshot wounds. No suspect named.
April 25: Manuel Zegarelli, 27, shot and killed at the corner of 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. The body of Vetho Vigil, 22, was also discovered with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of East 24th Street on the same day. Police arrested Carlos Diaz on May 26 on suspicion of killing both men as well as two people in El Paso County. Diaz's next appearance in Pueblo District Court is scheduled for Jan. 18.
May 2: Joshua Martinez, 17, and William Buntzin, 26, both found dead in a truck in the 600 block of W. Orman Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. No suspect named.
May 5: Mathew Davis, 31, shot and killed in a suspected "road rage" incident in the 2500 block of Taylor Lane. No suspect named.
May 24: Anthony Valdez, 51, found shot to death in a residential garage. Police arrested James Tafoya, who has been with first-degree murder. Tafoya will next appear in court for an arraignment on Jan. 23.
May 27: Chelsea Longshore, 33, found shot to death in her home after neighbors asked for a welfare check. Police claim Tyler Mitchell killed Longshore in a possible case of mistaken identity. Mitchell's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 17.
June 22: Haley Perkins, 13, fatally shot in her home in Pueblo West. No suspect named.
June 25: Jacob Martinez, 18, shot and killed near Arroyo and Bowman avenues. No suspect named.
July 5: Adam Martinez, 35, fatally shot at the Harmony Ridge Apartments on Bonnymede Road. No suspect named.
July 28: Norma Mada, 74, fatally stabbed in the 800 block of Hunter Drive. Brian Rodriguez has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodriguez will appear in court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 6.
Aug. 26:Rhonda Pate, 36, shot and killed in the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue. Police say Nolan Guthrie, 36, fatally shot Pate before killing himself.
Aug. 30: Whitney Nicole Chavez, 34, shot and killed at a residence in the 900 block of E. Seventh Street. No suspect named.
Sept. 26: Josep Philley, 36, shot and killed near 15th and Blake streets. No suspect named.
Sept. 28: Greg B. Garcia, 52, found shot to death in a van under a bridge on West 24th Street. Police arrested Sonny Sanchez, who has been charged with first-degree murder. Sanchez is next due in court Dec. 12 for a procedural hearing.
Oct. 11: Alejandro Chavez, 34, shot and killed at a residence in the 2300 block of West 13th Street. No suspect named.
Oct. 12: Ronald Thomas, 67, found dead near the 100 block of North Dayton Avenue. The Pueblo County Coroner has not released the victim's manner of death. No suspect named.
Oct. 21: Patti Magby, 73, fatally shot in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road. Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested Max Struck, 35, on suspicion of first-degree murder. Struck is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 12.
Nov. 4: Leo Leonardo, 22, shot and killed in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. No suspect named.
Nov. 6: Shannon Moreno, fatally shot near the 3200 block of Nuckolls Road. No suspect named.
Nov. 23: Melissa Carbajal, 53, found dead from a single gunshot wound in an apartment in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard. No suspect named.
Dec. 2: Alonzo Valdez, 32, found dead from a gunshot wound near a residence in the 1000 block of E. Sixth Street. No suspect named.
Dec. 18: Unidentified man found dead in the 2000 block of E. 14th Street. No suspect named.
