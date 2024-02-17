Pueblo police investigating 7th and 8th homicides of 2024 after two killed in 36 hours

Pueblo police are investigating two homicides after a woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon and a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound Friday night and declared dead at a local hospital.

Police were called to an unspecified block of Castle Royal Drive at approximately 1:18 p.m. Thursday after they "received information that an adult female victim was accidentally shot,” according to a Friday evening Pueblo Police Department news release.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office, was transported to a local hospital for her injuries but was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Pueblo police are investigating the woman's death as a homicide. No arrests have been made and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Less than 36 hours later, just before 10 p.m. Friday, police were called to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of North Main Street and found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who also has not yet been publicly identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was ultimately declared dead. Pueblo police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Thursday and Friday’s shootings mark the city of Pueblo’s 7th and 8th homicides so far in 2024.

Anyone with information on Friday’s shooting is asked by Pueblo PD to contact Detective Phil Vigil at 719-553-3354. Anyone with information on either shooting may contact Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

More Pueblo crime news: Pueblo police arrest one suspect, searching for another in alleged murders of two children

Pueblo Chieftain Editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom. Support local news, subscribe to the Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Two people killed in two days in Pueblo; they're city's 7th, 8th homicides